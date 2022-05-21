When I think of spring, I think of Lent, a time for meditation and contemplation. For me, the contemplation starts inward with the words in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”
That inward journey of contemplation continues beyond Easter with the constant reminder that I am a sinner. Though I may deceive myself that I am not as bad as some others, I am still a sinner who falls short of the glory of God. My righteousness is not measured by how I measure up against others, but how I measure up to the expectation of God.
Generally, I have been part of a small church (attendance under 200) where most members know each other, pray daily for those with special needs, visit to comfort and support one another. Such a congregation meets a personal need that some of you might call the “warm and fuzzies.” I like that kind of a sense of belonging. I guess that is why I like today’s wildflower.
BIRDFOOT VIOLET Viola pedata
The birdfoot violet’s natural habitat is rocky soils, and it seems to thrive in well-drained and acidic sandy areas. Thus, one would not expect to find this species in well-tended gardens and fertile soils. Nor could one expect to be successful in transplanting a clump of roots into such an environment.
The birdfoot violet gets its name from the shape of the leaves, deeply lobed with finger-like segments, as illustrated. The uniqueness of this violet, compared to the common blue violet, is more than color and leaves. The roots of the birdfoot violet are vertical compared to other violets whose roots are horizontal. This fact is critical should you try to move a cluster of plants to a new location.
Another difference is the shorter stems that hold the blooms. Stems holding the birdfoot violet blooms are rarely more than an inch long while the common violet stems extend up to 3 inches.
The blossoms of this variety are larger than those of the common violet and measure 1 1/4” to 1 3/4” across. Common Blue Violets rarely measure 1” in diameter. The two top petals of the viola pedata are deep purple and the three lower petals lavender. The lower center petal, larger than the other four, becomes pale lavender or white toward the center and has an orange “tongue” at the center (anthers). A slightly more common variety that is called by the same name is viola lineariloba. It has light purple petals.
This violet begins blooming shorly after Easter and continues into May if the weather stays cool.
Native Americans used the leaves of the birdfoot violet to create an expectorant for certain lung diseases. In the 19th century, European doctors incorporated this herb into their list of remedies for the same purposes.
We are fortunate to live in this area of metro Atlanta because there are so many good people. They make no claim to be perfect, but they measure their righteousness by what the Bible teaches, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.