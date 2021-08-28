Jesus said to His followers, “I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me, and I in him, he bears much fruit; for apart from Me you can do nothing.”
Jesus made at least two things clear to the Christian in this statement (John 15:5): 1) The branch has no roots to sustain itself. The vine has the roots. Thus constant and continued connection with God through personal devotion is the nature of the relationship. 2) The branch is the bearer of fruit. Thus, the follower is responsible and accountable to demonstrate Jesus’ presence through a life of sacrifice for the physical and spiritual well-being of all people.
The wildflower for today beautifully illustrates this truth.
IVYLEAF MORNING GLORY Ipomoea Hederacea
The Morning Glory Family is the third most common vine family. Only kudzu and Muscadine are more common.
The most widely seen morning glory is the wild potato vine. Its bloom is white with a purple throat. The other varieties of morning-glory are more selective of their habitat, showing a strong preference for cultivated fields, vegetable and flower gardens.
Several years ago, a neighbor who was growing soybeans had so many common morning glory vines infesting the field that he plowed it all under and abandoned it. He made no effort to fertilize or cultivate the field. For two years the morning glory vines reappeared but soon the pines and shrubs took over the field, denying the morning glory vines the sunlight they require.
Beside the common blue morning glory, there are two other varieties present in our area; one is the red morning glory that sometimes starts blooming as early as May on my garden fence. The other is the ivyleaf morning glory, pictured on this page, which starts blooming in July.
The red morning glory is the least common of the three. It has the smallest bloom and the stamens and pistil extend beyond the bell of the trumpet-shaped bloom. The leaves are similar in shape to the common morning glory but smaller.
The blooms of the ivyleaf morning glory are the most eye-catching. Their colors range from blue to pale pink with streaks of white and all shades between, including variegated combinations. It has leaves that are distinctly shaped and are the largest of the four.
Only one of these four morning glories has a utilitarian history, the wild potato vine. The root is large and edible. When the plant survives several years, the fattened root may weigh 20 pounds and be 2 feet long. For centuries Native Americans thrived on these roots (Rickett).
