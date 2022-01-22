King Solomon gave us a beautiful description of spring when he wrote, “For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle dove is heard in our land” (Song of Solomon 2:11-12).
The arrival of spring blooms will lift our spirits. In the meantime we can observe the wonders of cold weather or hibernate as some wild animals do. The wonders that I most fondly remember include heavy frosts that cover the shrubs, snows and wildlife. When the sun rises shrubs covered with frost sparkle like Christmas trees. When snow comes, I am fascinated when the sky clears and the snow-covered pine trees are brilliantly accented by the deep blue of the sky. On the ground are the squirrels and chipmunks sniffing and digging for nuts they hid last fall.
Today we examine a spectacular white wildflower, the grandest of the genus trillium.
WHITE TRILLIUM Trillium grandiflorumThe blooms of this trillium, in the right habitat, may measure up to 4 inches across, much wider than the pink Catesby trillium. The plant may stand as tall as 18 inches, towering over the reddish-brown toadshade. In several areas of the nation, it is called the large-flowered trillium.
The white trillium is not easily found. Imagine that you are canoeing into a cove on Black Shoals Lake. As you drift along the water’s edge, you see a “path” made by deer who descend from the bluff to quench their thirst. You beach the canoe and ascend the path. Amid boulders jutting from the sides of the ravine your eyes become fixed on a sparkle of white.
As you press your way through the underbrush you discover that God has prepared a special treat just for you to see. It is likely that you will be the only person whose spirit is refreshed by its beauty before it fades away. How blessed you are for that special moment!
A twinge of sadness may creep into your consciousness, because the exhilaration of the discovery cannot be truly shared with those persons you most deeply love other than an IPhone pic. Of course you will describe the surprising discovery, but no words can take the place of being present to kneel beside that lovely trillium — in that pristine setting — to observe the beauty God has fashioned.
God intended that we, the highest order of His creation, be beautiful like the trillium — to reflect the full nature of God. In contrast, humankind’s disobedience, rebellion and greed nearly destroyed His design. But He provided the revitalizing power through His Son, Jesus, available to all who will humbly accept that “new life.”
How? with the same simple faith of a little child who trusts its parent. “For God so loved the world . . .” The message is simply that He forgives you of all the lies you’ve told, the mean things said and done, the evil thoughts, cheating, and the sin of disbelief and rebellion. Not only does He forgive you and me, He teaches us to forgive ourselves and even to forgive those who have hurt us. This is not easy, but He encourages us to keep trying. That is what I call my “spiritual journey” filled with His grace and mercy.
To share the story of our new found and exciting journey is a story more thrilling even than the discovery of the white trillium.
