On Sundays, believers still sing as the psalmist instructed many years ago, “Sing to Him, sing praises to Him; speak of all His wonders.” (Psalm 105:2).
The wonders that God has provided for us in the wildflower kingdom continue to amaze me. They range from the lowly blooms of the green and gold, to the blankets of Southern ragworts, and to this lofty wildflower, yucca, locally called bear grass. It is a fascinating part of the Lily Family.
YUCCA
Yucca flaccid
There are about 30 varieties of yucca in the United States. The most common in this area is bear grass whose relatives include the Spanish bayonet (yucca aloofly), Spanish dagger (yucca glorious), and the exotic Joshua tree (yucca brevifolia) of the Mojave Desert.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
All varieties of yucca are stiff-leaved, evergreen shrubs or trees. When placed in a rocky, dry habitat, they grow to great height. For example, Spanish bayonet may attain 25 feet; Spanish dagger 8 feet; Joshua tree 30 feet; and bear grass 10 feet when counting the flower spike.
The leaves of the yucca are spearlike. and borne in tufts. Anytime from spring to fall a large flower stalk may emerge from the center of the tuft and bear bell-shaped, drooping blooms.
The stem has coarse fibers that are used in the manufacture of heavy cords. The softer fibers of the bear grass’ leaves were used as filling for chair cushions in Colonial days.
The yuccas at the entrance to my former driveway are pictured. Normally they gave us two to three weeks to enjoy their beauty. Several years ago we had an unusually wet June. As a result, before all the buds had opened up the spike, old flowers were dropping petals. The time between the opening of the first bloom and the last petal to drop was about one week. However, if the bear grass in your area has not bloomed in July or August, remember they may send up a spike anytime up to October.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.