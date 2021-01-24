The Lenten Season can be a time of starting a new habit as well as giving up something. Suppose we resolved to always smile when we meet people at the gas station, grocery store or department store? Such an act would probably make people wonder what mischief we were up to, but soon it would make a positive difference in the normal pace of life.
The prophet Hosea predicted the joy the Hebrews would experience when they returned from captivity. “Those who live in his (God’s) shadow will again raise grain, and they will blossom like the vine” (Hosea 14:7).
The prophet spoke of the restoration of Israel from their 70-year captivity. God would make them fruitful so that all who dwelled near them would benefit and “bloom like the vine.” In practical terms, we too, are blessed by the presence of truly devout persons who serve the Lord with honesty, justice, mercy, and a cheerful spirit.
YELLOW JESSAMINE Gelsemium sempervirens
The yellow jessamine, also called the Carolina jasmine locally, is an early spring bloomer. In the U.S. Department of Agriculture database it is called evening trumpetflower. Whatever its name, it fits the description of Hosea’s prophecy as a beautiful blooming vine.
For about 15 years I had a vine near my garden gate. Each spring the buds began to swell. Soon the fence would become filled with the fragrance of its blooms. However, it became invasive and difficult to control. Finally, we had to destroy it or the fence would have collapsed.
This high-climbing vine thrives in thickets, dry woods and sandy areas. It can be seen throughout our area from February through April, especially in abandoned fields and around collapsed barns.
The blossoms are trumpet shaped and 1 inch or more long. The bells of the trumpets are divided into five “petals” that are technically called five-lobed corollas. The lance-shaped leaves are evergreen. In the winter the green is subdued, while during summer they are a rich green. In the spring the new leaves are light green.
The yellow jessamine is the state flower of South Carolina, but beware, the flowers, leaves and stems are toxic and can be fatal to livestock.
Our local jessamine, indigenous to the Southeast, is a false genus. The true jasmine from which jasmine tea is made is Eurasian with varieties found from Indonesia to Spain. Those blooms are white and have from five to eight lobes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.