CONYERS – Nancy Guinn Memorial Library will begin curbside service Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 11. Library patrons can pick up items that they have placed on hold by appointment only. The library’s Circulation Department will contact customers who already have materials on hold within the library. Customers may drive up to the front entrance and staff will bring items to the customer's vehicle. Additional instructions will be shared at the time appointments are scheduled.
When picking up items on hold, the library requests that customers wear a mask and gloves to protect themselves and the staff, who will also be in protective gear.
Customers are encouraged to browse the PINES catalog at conyersrockdalelibrary.org and place items on hold for curbside pickup.
The library will remain closed as staffers continue to modify internal library spaces to support a phased re-opening. At this time there is no date to re-open.
For more information or questions, please contact Delores Gulley, Extension Services coordinator at dgulley@conyersrockdalelibrary.org, or call 770-338-5040.
