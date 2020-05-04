Nancy Guinn

CONYERS – Nancy Guinn Memorial Library will begin curbside service Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 11. Library patrons can pick up items that they have placed on hold by appointment only. The library’s Circulation Department will contact customers who already have materials on hold within the library. Customers may drive up to the front entrance and staff will bring items to the customer's vehicle. Additional instructions will be shared at the time appointments are scheduled.

When picking up items on hold, the library requests that customers wear a mask and gloves to protect themselves and the staff, who will also be in protective gear.

Customers are encouraged to browse the PINES catalog at conyersrockdalelibrary.org and place items on hold for curbside pickup.

The library will remain closed as staffers continue to modify internal library spaces to support a phased re-opening. At this time there is no date to re-open.

For more information or questions, please contact Delores Gulley, Extension Services coordinator at dgulley@conyersrockdalelibrary.org, or call 770-338-5040.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.