CONYERS — In the New Depot Players’ latest production, art really does imitate life. At a time when life has been rendered anything but normal by a global pandemic, the theatre group is presenting five short productions that collectively depict “Living in the New Normal.”
“Our theatre has been closed since early March due to the pandemic,” said Bonnie Marshall in a release about the new production. “We have tentative plans to begin producing live theatre again in 2020, if all goes well. In the meantime, we wanted to bring a little entertainment relief to our patrons, so we had several writers in our theatre family write some short plays about life as we are currently experiencing it.”
Marshall said five plays were selected for production. The five will be presented virtually over a 10-day period from Oct. 15 to Oct. 25.
“Each play presents an amusing look at everyday life in this unprecedented time,” said Marshall.
Anyone interested in viewing the production can go to thenewdepotplayers.com and look for the production “Living in the New Normal.” Starting on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. the live link will be posted for the next 10 days. Patrons can select the production for viewing at a cost of $12 for an individual ticket or $16 for group viewing. Once rented, patrons will have access to view the production for the next 24 hours after purchase. The run will end Oct. 25 at 10 p.m.
Marshall said the casts for each play were very careful while rehearsing and filming and followed all recommended safety precautions.
“The casts are small,” she said. “ Several of the casts are actually family members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.