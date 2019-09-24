CONYERS — When it comes to the venerable New Depot Players, there are times when the stories behind the productions are nearly as interesting as the plays themselves.
And while “Second Samuel,” the second show of the troupe’s 44th performance season, has a compelling storyline and a familiar setting for Georgians of a certain vintage, the behind-the-scenes stuff is pretty captivating as well.
For starters, the Georgia-born author of “Second Samuel,” Pamela Parker, will be on hand when the Players open the show – which was originally mounted in 1991 — at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre on Center Street in Olde Town Conyers.
Parker, who now lives in the Atlanta area, based the Pulitzer Prize-nominated “bittersweet comedy” on the mill-town lore her grandparents shared with her during her formative years.
“She is coming to the show on opening night, so we’re having ‘Pamela Parker Night,’” said Cyndi Evans, president of the New Depot Players. “It’s funny, because throughout the rehearsals of the show, our director Barry West has said, ‘I’m going to be a stickler for lines. There can’t be ad-libbing or paraphrasing because the author expects you to say her words, which was when we found out she was coming.
“So we decided we needed to make sure we nailed our lines and got them right. It’s exciting because she’s seen so many version of her play, and Barry said that she appreciates the different inflections and interpretations of it and likes to see people take her script and put their own spin on it.”
Although this is the first time the ensemble will stage a play in the presence of its author, Evans, who plays the role of Marcella and serves as “Second Samuel’s” production manager, said that she wasn’t feeling anxious about performing in front of Parker.
“No, not at all. My part isn’t all that large,” she quipped. “I get to play the old lady who gets all the funny lines and gets to make fun of people.”
West’s participation is also a notable backstage development. After developing his drama wings directing the Depot Players in the 1980s, West has served as OnStage Atlanta’s chairman of the board and is an award-winning set designer and director
“Barry is the managing director of OnStage Atlanta but he still has connections in Conyers,” said Evans. “When we decided to do this show, we contacted him and asked him to direct. He actually was in a production of the play recently and he said he loved the show so much that he was excited to come down and direct it here.”
Also notable is the participation of Lisa Gordon of Snellville, who has appeared in “Second Samuel” several times and is playing her fourth different women’s part in the play.
“It’s a cast of 11 – seven men and four women,” said Evans. “Lisa has played every woman’s part in this show. That’s how much she loves this show. This is the first time she’s played this particular character, who is the antagonist. And she’s such a sweet person! When I asked her, ‘Do you enjoy doing this, being mean?’ and she smiled and said, ‘I love it.’”
“Second Samuel” tells the story of a small Georgia mill town (originally named Samuel before it was burned to the ground by General William Sherman during the Civil War) that is torn apart when the beloved piano teacher Miss Gertrude dies and a secret about her life is revealed, pitting residents against each other.
“Even though it’s set in the 1940s, it’s a very poignant and meaningful show,” said Evans, who has been involved with the troupe for 40 years and said the combined stage experience of the cast exceeds several hundred years. “The message of the play is so relevant for now.”
The New Depot Players, as is their custom, will hold a “final dress” on Wednesday, with the proceeds benefitting Rockdale Emergency Relief. Evans said that the organization is given the tickets for the rehearsal and can sell them for whatever fee they choose
“We say, ‘Here are the tickets; you charge what you want to charge, sell them to whoever you want to sell them to and come see the show. We need an audience,’” she said.
“Second Samuel” will run at 8 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday and will repeat at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 with the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 6.
For ticket information, call 678-374-3224 or visit www.thenewdepotplayers.com.