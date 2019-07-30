COVINGTON — Newton County department heads will be available to citizens on Wednesday, Aug. 14, for the county’s first ever Table Talk – a department head question-and-answer town hall.
The event will be held at the Turner Lake Complex, 6185 Turner Lake Road NW, Covington, starting at 6 p.m. The supervisors of each Newton County government department will be available to answer any questions residents may have regarding county operations.
Attendees will be able to learn more about county operations such as roads and transportation, zoning, elections, finance, landfill, parks and recreation and more from the people who run the respective departments.
The town hall will be an informal discussion format with department heads at tables to directly interact with citizens.
For more information about Newton County, please visit www.ncboc.com, like Newton County, Ga on Facebook or follow @NewtonCounty on Twitter.