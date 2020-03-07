COVINGTON — Newton County Fire Services invites the community to an open house at Fire Station 1 on Saturday, March 21.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer fun for the entire family, fire safety information, a station tour and displays and demonstrations of fire trucks and equipment. Sparky, the fire services mascot, will be on hand to greet visitors.
Free smoke alarms will also be offered.
Fire Station 1 is located at 11545 Covington Bypass Road, Covington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.