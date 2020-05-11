COVINGTON — The Newton County School System continues to provide free breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday at numerous sites to all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Breakfast and lunch meals for Saturday and Sunday are provided on Fridays at all meal distribution sites. Children must be present for meals to be provided.
Families can pick up meals at the following meal distribution sites Monday through Friday. Effective Monday, May 11, the school system will add two meal distribution sites at Cousins Middle School and Livingston Elementary School and two school bus stop locations — Newton County Fire Department Station 2 and Spring Hill United Methodist Church — for a total of 27 meal distribution sites and one SuperPack distribution site.
NCSS meal distribution sites at schools:
Alcovy High School
14567 Ga. Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
(NEW LOCATION) Cousins Middle School – Effective 5/11/2020
8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
(NEW LOCATION) Livingston Elementary School – Effective 5/11/2020
3657 Highway 81 South, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Middle Ridge Elementary School
11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Newton High School
1 Ram Way, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Oak Hill Elementary School
6243 Highway 212, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
South Salem Elementary School
5335 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Veterans Memorial Middle School
13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
NCSS is also delivering meals directly to the following neighborhoods. Please note delivery times for each site .
Arbor Lake Apartments (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
431 Kirkland Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 pm
Bethlehem Baptist Church (Meal distribution partner: Bethlehem Baptist Church)
2177 Usher Street NW, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – Noon
Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
961 Highway 11 South, Mansfield
Time: 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
City of Porterdale (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
Intersection of Main Street (Hwy. 81) & Hemlock Street, Porterdale
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Covington Estates (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
460 Highway 142, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
The Enclave at Gross Lake (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
100 Gross Lake Parkway
Time: 12:15 pm – 12:45 pm
Eagle Point Community (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
12145 Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Housing Authority of the City of Covington (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
5160 Alcovy Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Jamestown (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
2nd Avenue & Lee Street, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Magnolia Heights Apartments (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
10156 Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington
Time: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Nelson Heights Community Center (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
(NEW LOCATION) Newton County Fire Dept. – Station 2 (NCSS school bus stop delivery) – Effective 5/11/2020
3687 Highway 162, Covington
Time: 11:15 am – 12:15 pm
Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
67 Cowan Road, Covington
Time: 11:40 am – Noon
Park View Apartments (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
10920 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 12:20 pm – 12:50 pm
Riverside Estates (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
1891 Access Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Salem Springs Mobile Home Park (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
4020 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
(NEW LOCATION) Spring Hill United Methodist Church (NCSS school bus stop delivery) – Effective 5/11/2020
1228 Highway 162, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Wagon Train (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
3559 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Wells Mobile Home Park (NCSS school bus stop delivery)
12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
This program is solely for the pick-up of meals at distribution sites and bus stop locations, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.
In partnership with the Newton County Board of Commissioners and Action Ministries, the Newton County School System is distributing food SuperPacks. The SuperPacks contain breakfast and lunch items and serve as a complement to the school system’s ongoing meal distribution program. Families can pick up the SuperPacks, while supplies last, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
SuperPack distribution site:
Fairview Elementary School
3325 Fairview Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.