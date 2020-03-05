COVINGTON — The UGA Extension Office on Usher Street in Covington this week welcomed Ashley Best as the agriculture and natural resources agent. Best, who met community members at a reception Wednesday evening at the Turner Lake Complex, is the first female to be named as the agriculture and natural resources Extension agent in Newton County.
Best, who succeeds Ted Wynne, who retired, said she plans to continue to offer a wide variety of services and programs in Newton County.
“I'll answer any questions that homeowners might have about their gardens or turf in their yards or trees or shrubs,” she said. “I'll help growers, farmers, cattlemen about questions on their row crops or plant-based production, or if they have questions about cattle herds. I'll also be continuing the annual hay contest.”
A favorite event for farmers, the annual hay contest involves entries of hay being judged by UGA analysts with the winning selection declared to have the best nutrients.
With a background in animal sciences, Best taught agricultural education for six years. At Winder-Barrow High School, she built the veterinary science program to more than 150 pathway completers in four years and added the “WBHS Chew Crew,” a group of six goats used to help maintain retention pond areas around campus. She also started the school's Dairy Show Team to offer students an opportunity to show livestock on a low-cost basis.
Prior to working at Winder-Barrow, Best created a new agricultural education program at one school and then in 2014, she was on staff at Cheraw High School in South Carolina where she revamped the agricultural program and its facilities, thereby significantly increasing membership and participation. She took 15 Cheraw students to the National FFA Convention in Kentucky to compete in the agriscience fair. One of her students won the Pee Dee Region Creed Speaking competition at a career development event.
“I've always been interested in Extension, and I like teaching a lot,” Best said. “Extension is teaching. You just have a broader audience.”
A native of Whitfield County, Best says it was her love of agriculture class in high school that set her on her chosen career path. That and horses.
“I've always had an interest and love for horses,” she said. “Horses got me interested in taking ag classes in high school. Once I took the agricultural classes in high school, I got interested in plant science, forestry science and horticulture. My passion has grown ever since.”
Best is an only child who says her parents, Kent Cochran and Tammy Leonard, both of Dalton, always supported her interest in horses and agriculture. Her father grew up riding horses and his daughter sat on her first horse when she was only 2 years old. By 15, she owned her first horse, Bailey.
An avid barrel racer, Best currently has two quarter horses, Dally and Dino, she races in competitions each month.
“With barrel racing, I love the thrill of it,” Best said. “It's high speed. It's precise. You have to be very precise and fast to win.”
Best went to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and the University of Georgia at Tifton where she was a UGA Tifton Ambassador and UGA Tifton Collegiate FFA president. She also holds a master of science degree in agricultural leadership, communication and education. Her education and experience have certified her to artificially inseminate cattle; operate such machinery as loaders, tractors and skid-steers; expertly handle pesticides; and collect data and assist in crop production and research of corn, cotton and peanuts. She has also managed and coached livestock show teams.
Best and her husband, Thomas, a native of Morgan County, met when they were both students at ABAC. Mr. Best works with Gro Tec. Married now for four years, the couple lives in a 1960s ranch-style house in downtown Madison.
“My yard is wet right now,” the Newton Extension agent said. “It's dormant, but coming along. The back yard is where we spend most of our time. It's the prettiest and has all the trees right now... I have lots of flower gardens and I enjoy planting spring flowers every year. My husband and I take pride in our yard, and we're actually hoping for Yard of the Month in Morgan County each year.”
Now in her new post as Agricultural Extension agent for Newton County, Best said she is excited about serving the community with all its agricultural needs and assisting homeowners, as well.
“Newton County has a great support for agriculture and the FFA and 4-H programs in the schools are both great,” Best said. “Agriculture is so diverse in Newton County, whether it's someone interested in growing a back yard garden or someone who has a large cattle herd. I look forward to serving.”
Call Best with questions and concerns at 770-784-2010. The UGA Extension Office in Newton County offers educational programs in the areas of horticulture and agriculture, food safety and nutrition and leadership and citizenship for youth. It operates through a partnership with Newton County, UGA, the state of Georgia and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Backed up by specialists and a network of resources, Extension agents have been on the job in Georgia since 1914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.