She did something a lot of kids do at that age. She stayed out all night with a friend her mother didn’t like. But when Darnell Taylor got home the next morning, her mother met her at the door and told her she was no longer welcomed to live in her house.
With just months to go before high school graduation, Taylor was sent away carrying a garbage bag holding her few belongings. She spent the rest of her senior year living on the streets of New York City.
Occasionally, a friend or family member would put her up for the night, but instead of enjoying the last of her senior year and going to her prom, Taylor says she spent it in survival mode.
“I was going from house to house just trying to survive,” she said. “I had no funding. The prom? That wasn’t anything on my radar at the time.”
Fast forward to today and much has changed. Darnell Taylor is now a mother herself. She has two grown daughters and one little granddaughter. The New York native moved to Georgia a decade ago, making her home in Covington. Two years ago, she started Taylor Made Foundation to help others in need, including girls who are financially unable to attend their proms. And now, her mother lives with her.
“God is a restorer,” Taylor said. “My mom and I have fully restored our relationship. She’s my best friend and biggest supporter. We’ve forgiven each other for what happened ... As I got older and we talked about it, she explained that she was in an abusive marriage. Her husband at the time told her she was weak, so as to prove to him that she was strong, I was a casualty of that war.”
Putting aside all bitterness and anger, Taylor says she realizes now that the struggles she went through that senior year of high school would prepare her for the future. She ended up with the difficult task of raising two daughters on her own. She has a demanding job on the support staff of a government agency; a position she has held for 31 years. She was remembering her own past when two years ago she decided to form a nonprofit organization to help those living in metro-Atlanta area homeless shelters, foster care, needy families, those with special needs and the elderly.
“We are known for and most proud of our Once Upon a Prom program,” Taylor said. “It offers a comprehensive service providing full prom attire to high school junior and senior girls who would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend their high school’s prom. Our participants will walk away with not only a beautiful gown, but also a pair of shoes, a handbag, jewelry and hair and nail services to finish off their ensemble. Our hope is that this will make them feel like a princess.
“Due to the high costs of today’s hot designs, prom dresses alone can cost anywhere between $300-$1,000. These high prices coupled with beauty services and accessories can make going to prom an unattainable dream for many young ladies.”
The Taylor Made Foundation is hoping to make those dreams come true as it gets ready for the second annual Once Upon a Prom Boutique Day. Young ladies who have been recommended by a school counselor, teacher, religious organization or social service agency representative will be able to get a prom dress and enjoy all the trappings to help make their big day special.
Once Upon a Prom will hold its boutique day Saturday, March 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Turner Lake Banquet Hall. Registration is required, and young ladies who have been selected will be able to shop for free for a prom dress, prom shoes, accessories, make-up and nail and hair salon services. There will also be mentoring sessions, live music, refreshments and giveaways.
Taylor said girls who have been recommended can go to http://bit.ly/ouaprom or http://taylormadefoundation.com/once-upon-a-prom/ to register. Participants will need to be registered and a referral form must be completed by a counselor, teacher, church leader or social service representative. Registration for Boutique Day is open through Feb. 7. All referrals are reviewed and a referral does not guarantee an invitation to Boutique Day, Taylor added. Invitations are sent out based on need, and those accepted will receive an invitation through the mail. Those making referrals are able to refer up to 10 girls who are juniors or seniors currently enrolled in high school or an alternative education program.
Georgia high school junior and senior girls will soon start preparing for their spring proms, marking a major milestone in a girl’s life, Taylor said.
“The preparation and anticipation should be fun and exciting for them,” she added. “However, the experience may not be fun or exciting for high school girls in homeless shelters, foster care and disadvantaged families or those with special needs. As stewards of our community at the Taylor Made Foundation ... our goal is to provide them with a beautiful, magical and memorable evening to enjoy.”
In keeping with the “magical” theme, each girl will have the services of a “Fairy Prom Mother,” a personal shopper to help her as she chooses her ensemble during Boutique Day. Photos of the girls in their dresses will also be available. There will be on-site make-up and hair tutorials. In addition, empowerment speeches will be given by radio personality Kierra M. of Southside Dash Radio.
The “Fairy Prom Mothers” will do more than simply help with dresses, Taylor said.
“They are really loving and kind, and we picked them because they will be able to speak life and love to these girls,” she said. “‘You’re so beautiful. That dress looks so beautiful on you.’ We want to make these girls feel special inside and beyond prom ... They will be there to encourage them and give them hope.
“... We thought it was important to have women who would be there for them and let them know that their situation may be what it is now, but that they have their whole future in front of them.”
The Taylor Made Foundation has already received donations and services from AD Beauty & Hair, Bella Bridesmaids, Bridal Sense, Chili’s Conyers, Chili’s Covington, Cindy’s Nails, Conyers Flower Shop, Covington Flower Shop, Diondria Marie Hair & Beauty, Dream Beauty Studio, Dunkin’ Donuts, Emonie’s Closet, Encore Formals & Bridals, Estee Lauder, Formally Yours, House of Masters ATL, Hustletopia, JR Beauty & Barber, Lancome, Longhorn’s Steakhouse Conyers, Master Faders, Nairobi, Outback Steakhouse, Paparazzi Jewelry, Rachelle’s Creative Dishes, Salon Max, Sweet Creations by B, TGIN, Thrive Causemetics, TNT Platinum Events, Uline, Wendy Rodriguez Photography, Yancey Milan, Zee Wilder Hair and Zuly Gomez Realty.
Individuals, churches, organizations and businesses are invited to join this effort by donating any gently used prom attire, shoes, handbags, shawls, costume jewelry or any nail, hair or beauty services or any other gift certificates at the following drop-off locations: Longhorn Steakhouse in Conyers; Fieldstone Pawn & Jewelry in Conyers and Newton High School and Eastside High School, both in Covington. Anyone wishing to make a monetary gift card donation for a prom-related service is asked to visit the Taylor Made Foundation website or contact Taylor by email at info@taylormadefoundation.com. Donations are tax-deductible.
Taylor Made Foundation hopes to help more girls go to the prom this year, its founder said.
“You wouldn’t believe how many girls came out of the woodwork last year asking for our help,” Taylor said, adding that helping those girls and the fact that she never got to go to her own senior prom inspired her to try to serve even more girls in need this year.
She said she now thinks about her senior prom as a night she will never get back. But she was able to attend her high school graduation, thanks to a friend who bought her a dress and paid for her hair to be done.
“It goes back to what I went through when I was younger,” Taylor said. “I’ve been through more than enough to know who has me covered. This is God’s work. It’s not just me. We’ve been receiving so many blessings that it’s like overwhelming. I’ve done nothing conventional and God still sends me people to bless this program every day.”
