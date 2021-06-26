Every time we turn around it seems like we’re hearing about another incident of road rage, air rage, or a person reacting with an outburst of anger in some other setting. Our society is searching for an explanation for the increasing number of these disturbing and often violent occurrences. Some point to guns as being the problem. Others suggest that it’s the result of all the stress people are feeling in relation to the pandemic. May I offer another possibility? Could it be that this is part of what a world looks like when we remove God from our lives? This is how fallen human beings tend to react when they’re not under the restraints of the Holy Spirit. When people aren’t yielding to the Lord and cultivating His holy characteristics in their lives, they will fall more and more under the sway of Satan and their ungodly, baser instincts. Maybe the guns are the chosen instruments some people use. Maybe the pressures and fears from the pandemic intensify people’s poor reactions. However, the root of the problem is our turning away from the loving and holy God who can purify our hearts and help us to treat others in the right way.
Sometimes I don’t think we realize what a positive influence the church and followers of Jesus have had on our society. When they are functioning properly, they are truly a light in the darkness and the salt of the earth that purifies and preserves its surroundings. So as less people fit that description and as those who do are marginalized by our culture, is it any wonder that we are reaping the results of their waning influence?
The Bible lists some of the Christlike qualities that spring forth from our lives as a result of the Holy Spirit’s presence and power at work (see Galatians 5:22-23). I believe we’re witnessing a rise in the opposite of those characteristics referred to as the fruit of the Spirit. Instead of love, there is more selfishness and hatred. Rather than joy, we’re seeing more anger and fear. Rather than peace, there is conflict and chaos. Instead of people being long-suffering, we’re finding more individuals having short fuses and lacking patience with the shortcomings of those around them. Kindness is growing more rare, while a lack of courtesy and respect becomes more common. Goodness is disappearing from our society, being replaced by various shades of evil, crudeness, and selfish motivations. Faithfulness is waning, while instability and unpredictability in people abound. Gentleness has given way to a spirit of harshness. And self-control seems to be exhibited less and less, not only in a society that indulges in all its pleasures, but one in which people fail to restrain themselves from lashing out at others. Many of the incidents we noted earlier are the result of people failing to exercise proper self-control when facing some irritation, conflict or challenge.
In a contrasting list of attitudes and actions mentioned just prior to the fruit of the Spirit is what the Bible refers to as “the works of the flesh” (see Galatians 5:19-21). Included under that heading are such things as hatred, outbursts of wrath, and murders, the very qualities and behaviors we’re seeing on the rise today.
Our choices have consequences. If we continue down the road of rebellion against God and His Word, we will keep seeing godliness decrease and the unrestrained passions of sinful humanity manifest themselves more and more. Laws and vaccines won’t resolve the issue. People need a change of heart and our society needs the influence of those who follow Christ. We need to turn back to God and submit to Him.
