The Pace Street LCI project is nearing its completion as work continues to make the Square park and sidewalks compliant with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city at one point had indicated it would end the project at the Usher Street intersection in order to avoid disturbing the Square. However, due to the federal funding involved, the city was unable to change the project parameters. The Pace Street LCI project includes new concrete sidewalks constructed for 0.4 of a mile along both sides of Pace Street, 5-foot-wide dedicated bicycle lanes, raised curbs, landscaped center medians in two locations for pedestrian crossings and refuges, pedestrian scale lighting and other street furnishings.

