CONYERS — On Friday, Nov. 21, 1919, Pauline J. Preston made her entrance into the world. Although no one could know it at the time, Preston would become the oldest sibling in a family of seven children, and she would outlive all of them. On Thursday she marked her 100th birthday, celebrating with family and friends at Manchester Court Assisted Living & Memory Care in Conyers.
Preston, affectionately known as “Granny” to residents and staffers at Manchester Court, lived most of her life in Quincy, Mich., before moving to Conyers a few years ago to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Don Miller. Although her memory is fading, Preston continues to take pleasure in life, chatting with staff members and enjoying meals and snacks.
Preston and her husband Claude, who died in 1987 after 48 years of marriage, lived on a farm outside Quincy with their eight children. According to family members, Preston worked outside the home at times, but was always on hand to help with the farm chores — putting up hay, milking cows, and raising chickens and pigs. The family had a large vegetable garden, and Preston worked hard canning the produce for the family’s meals.
Preston later went to work in a factory and retired there after 25 years.
In all, Preston has eight children, 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.