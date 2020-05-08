COVINGTON — Peachtree Academy has named Zoe Burns valedictorian of the Class of 2020 and Charlotte Parker as salutatorian.
Burns has attended Peachtree Academy for six years. In addition to her commitment to excellence in the classroom, Burns participated in the schools’s prestigious Student Ambassador program and served as a Student Government officer where she was Student Body president her senior year. She is also a member and officer in the National Honor Society among her many clubs and extracurricular activities.
Burns pursued intern opportunities at Piedmont Newton Hospital, Covington Pediatrics and Covington Women’s Health Specialist. She also lettered in varsity basketball, softball and volleyball, and took leadership roles on those teams.
Burns plans to attend attend Georgia Tech in the fall and pursue a degree in biochemistry.
Salutatorian Parker has attended Peachtree Academy for 13 years. Parker is a member in the National Honor Society, Student Body Government and National Spanish Honor Society. She has interned at Piedmont Newton Hospital and also worked as a lifeguard/swim instructor at the Covington YMCA. Parker earned the 2017 and 2018 Award of Excellence from the National Academy of Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Parker will also be attending Georgia Tech in the fall, pursuing a degree in applied languages and intercultural studies.
