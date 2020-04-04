We have been looking at the subject of the Bible in these articles. In the last two articles I referenced some other literature written in the time frame of either the Jewish Scriptures or the Christian Scriptures that some claim should have either been included in the Bible or should have replaced some of the books currently in the Bible. The argument popularized by Dan Brown in his novel “The DaVinci Code,” is that the church excluded these writings because they wanted to control a religion. Popular in thought, but not founded by history.
The Bible we have today is made up of two major sections: The Old Testament and the New Testament. Now, just a little Bible 101 for you. The Old Testament is not called that because it is older than the New Testament. The term “testament” actually means “covenant.” There was an old covenant made for the Jewish people and Jesus instituted a new covenant for people today. The terms of the old covenant are not binding on us today. The writer of the Book of Hebrews says, “(Jesus) sets aside the first to establish the second.” (Hebrews 10:9, NIV). That is, the Old Covenant (Testament) with all of its rules and regulations has been rendered null and void, “The former regulation (that is the Old Testament) is set aside because it was weak and useless” (Hebrews 7:18, NIV).
Let me pause here and speak to us church folk here. Jesus is not a continuation of Judaism. He did not come to give us Judaism 201; He started a whole new movement! We Christians today tend to mix and match the Old and the New, even though Jesus told us we can’t sew the new to the old (Mark 2:21-22). Let’s stop making Christianity more difficult than it is! Paul reminds us that if we want to follow any Old Testament Law, we become responsible to follow all 613 — we don’t get to pick and choose! (See Galatians 5).
The Bible we have today was compiled following stringent guidelines; strict tests that the various “books” had to pass. The Old Testament was compiled by Jewish scholars (not church fathers) while the New was recognized by early Church Counsels.
There were four categories recognized. Homologoumena were those writings that were immediately accepted by all. These writings in the Old Testament had to be written by a prophet or under the auspices of a prophet. The author was who he claimed to be and the content had to show signs of authenticity and authority. Antilogoumena were books that were first questioned by some, but eventually accepted. These books were questioned either because of their content or because the author was unknown. Apocryphal books were books that were accepted by some, but rejected by the counsels (Jamnia for the Old Testament, Trent and Carthage for the New Testament). Apocrypha means “hidden books.” Finally, there were the books rejected by all called pseudepigrapha (false writings). These books were written by people claiming to be someone else. The “Lost books of the Bible,” or the “Hidden books” were not rejected as Dan Brown claims to promote a certain brand of Christianity but were rejected because they didn’t meet the criteria used to determine what we now call the canon of Scripture.
Here is where many people display their bias against Scripture. They claim that we can’t believe the Bible because it was “written by men.” Then, they turn around and claim that these false writings, written by men, but failing to meet the test of authenticity should be accepted as Scripture!
Next week we are going to look at the one event in history that seems to be at the epicenter of mankind’s rejection of the Scripture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.