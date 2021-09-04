Occasionally the news will report a situation where people have become trapped in a cave due to rising water that has blocked their exit. If I recall, the most recent of these involved a group of children being trapped in the cave they were exploring for 10 days before rescuers could reach them and bring them to safety.
The common element in all these dramatic rescue stories is the exit. In every case there is one entrance/exit point. If something happens, the people are trapped until the exit can be cleared. I never recall one rescued person complaining about the fact that there was only one way out. On the contrary, they are all grateful that this was a way of escape. It amazes me that when it comes to the spiritual area, people are incensed if anyone suggests that there is only one way of escape.
A number of years ago I read an account of a situation where a hospital was under renovation. In one room a patient was in distress and the young intern rushed in and hooked him up to a tank he thought contained oxygen. Unfortunately, the tank he chose, that resembled the oxygen tank next to it, contained carbon dioxide that resulted in the patient’s death. That young intern did not intend to harm that — patient he sincerely wanted to save his patient. Unfortunately, his sincerity was not enough to save the patient; only the oxygen could have done that.
When it comes to the spiritual area, whether we like it or not, all roads do not lead to heaven. The idea that “it doesn’t matter what you believe as long as you believe,” is a philosophy that will lead you to death. The young intern mentioned above, believed he was doing the right thing, unfortunately his belief could not change the death-inducing carbon dioxide to for the life-giving oxygen. The intern was sincere, but he was sincerely wrong. Some of you are sincere in your beliefs, but if they are not the belief that Jesus is the only way to the Father (a claim made by Jesus Himself in John 14:6), you are sincerely wrong.
Now that upsets modern man’s sensibilities. It seems that we would rather die in our spiritual caves rather than take the one route to safety. Before you condemn Christians for their “narrow belief” system, I suggest you speak to a Muslim and ask them if they believe that there are many different roads to Allah. Of course, such a question is not politically correct. It is acceptable that the Muslim believe Islam is the only way to heaven; it is unacceptable if the Christian believes that!
I make no apologies for believing that Jesus is God’s only way to Heaven. “For, There is one God and one Mediator who can reconcile God and humanity —the man Christ Jesus.” (1 Timothy 2:5, NLT). You can either thank God for making a way, or you can complain that it is not fair that God would make only one way! Truth be told, if God were to give us a million ways to get to heaven, we would be mad that there wasn’t a million and one ways! Sin (that’s the problem) always insists on having its own way.
Before you argue that Jesus’ claim in John 14:6 to be the only way to the Father is either misunderstood or mistaken, consider Jesus’ prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane. Recorded in Matthew 26:39, Jesus prays in effect, “Father, if there is any other way for people to enter heaven, don’t let me go to the cross.” Did He go to the cross? Yes. There is more historical evidence for the cross of Christ than any other event in ancient history. I am convinced that since Jesus did go to the cross (and rose again), there is no other way for men to be saved. (See Acts 17:30-31).
