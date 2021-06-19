“Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, ‘Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’? The woman said to the serpent, ‘We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’’ ‘You will not certainly die,’ the serpent said to the woman. ‘For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’ When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it. Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they realized they were naked; so they sewed fig leaves together and made coverings for themselves.” (Genesis 3:1–7, NIV).
I have mentioned in previous articles that I believe the Genesis narrative to be historically factual. You may disagree with that. I encourage you to read on because the account of what we call the fall of man is at least instructive for us today. In fact, if I may use a pun, as we look at this account, we will discover that the proverbial apple has not fallen far from the tree in some 6,000-plus years!
Let’s start clearing up some misconceptions: First, the serpent which was the instrument of this temptation was not a snake. A part of the curse of whatever this beast was prior to the fall was that it would lose its limbs and eat the dust of the ground and become feared and hated (see Genesis 3:14-15). The serpent at this point was not the snake in the apple tree as most paintings depict. An interesting side note, snakes smell by collecting dust particles on their tongues and taking them to the Jacobson’s organ inside of their mouths, so the fulfillment of “eating dust” is quite literal. Second, nowhere does the account indicate the fruit was an apple; that is an assumption of tradition. All we know is that this “forbidden fruit” was “good for food (it wasn’t poisonous) and pleasing to the eye (if just looked good).”
What do we learn from this account? Again, I believe this account is historical fact; if you don’t, I believe you will still see the application of it as we work through these verses. Notice that this sly creature begins the temptation by questioning God’s command on the tree. “Did God say you must not eat from any tree in the garden?” (3:1).
All sin (failure to do what we are commanded to do) begins with a questioning of God’s Word. Period. We see this today in our institutions of higher learning which seem bent on, as one professor put it, “Knocking faith in the Bible right out from under you.” We don’t find such vitriol aimed at any other religious work of history, but when it comes to the Bible, there it is.
The Bible has been more closely examined than any other work in history; yet it stands. Arguments against it have come and gone over the centuries, in each case the Bible being found as true and the argument being revealed as bogus. Today, critics of the Bible manufacture arguments they rip from proper context and ridicule the Bible but they can’t disprove the Bible despite what they may claim! All human rebellion begins with questioning what God has said. Not only does it question what God says, but in the process it twists what God has said. We will look at that next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.