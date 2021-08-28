There is an interesting and instructive account in one of the least read books of our modern Bible, Leviticus. Aaron, Moses’ brother and the first High Priest of Israel has two sons, Nadab and Abihu. These two men (because priests had to be 30 years old before they could actively serve) were also priests.
One day in their service, they apparently decided to approach God on their own terms. The text says that they used “unauthorized fire” that was “contrary to the Lord’s command.” How bad could that be? I mean, can’t we all approach God on our own terms? The answer is no.
“Aaron’s sons Nadab and Abihu took their censers, put fire in them and added incense; and they offered unauthorized fire before the Lord, contrary to His command. So fire came out of the presence of the Lord and consumed them, and they died before the Lord. Moses then said to Aaron, ‘This is what the Lord spoke when He said: ‘Among those who approach me I will show myself holy in the sight of all the people I will be honored.’’” (Leviticus 10:1-3 NIV 84).
We cannot approach a holy God any way we choose. The idea that God is just happy that we seek Him our way is a myth. Nadab and Ahihu learned that the hard way.
Now, you may think that is harsh, and some reading this probably are thinking, either “My God isn’t like that!” or “I could never serve a God like that.” The problem with both views is, we don’t get to define God. In fact, any “god” you worship that does not meet the reality of the God who has revealed Himself to us both in nature (general revelation) and in the Scriptures (special revelation) is just a form of idolatry. God is holy. That is His primary characteristic. Not love, holiness. In both the Old Testament (Isaiah 6:3) and the New Testament (Revelation 4:8), it is the holiness of God that is elevated to the supreme attribute. “Holy, Holy, Holy.” That being the case, we must come to Him on His terms, not ours.
Thankfully, God has made a way for us to do that. “For there is one God, and there is one who brings God and human beings together, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself to redeem everyone. That was the proof at the right time that God wants everyone to be saved,” (1 Timothy 2:5–6, GNB). “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12). When Thomas asked Jesus how to get to God, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6 NIV 84).
Before you get your hackles up and start claiming this is too exclusive, maybe you should consider how inclusive it is! When you come to God this way, no matter who you are, no matter what you’ve done, God accepts you. It has nothing to do with who you are, but everything to do with who Jesus is and what Jesus did for you! Based on His merit, not mine, as unholy as I am I can come before a holy God! But again, I can only do that when I come the way God has prescribed not the way I decide.
What about those who have never heard of Jesus? Well, I happen to believe the Holy God will deal with them justly. I also know that God has promised, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13). Since Jesus is the only way to God, God himself makes a way for all who are truly seeking Him to learn of Jesus and His Sacrifice. He has opened the way for you. You can either curse it and try to find your own way, or you can accept it and find God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.