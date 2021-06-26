Over these past few weeks, I have been addressing the subject of how we have gotten where we are as people of the world. In my files I have entitled all these articles as “Desire and Ruin Part (and then the number).” The foundation for these articles is Genesis 1-3. I encourage you to read it whether or not you believe it. The truth is, with the exception perhaps of the Bible, we don’t read something first because we believe it, rather we read it and then decide if we believe it or not. When it comes to the Bible, however, many people simply dismiss it because they don’t believe it even though they’ve never read it.
Last week we saw that all human failure begins first with a questioning of what God says. It was true in Eden, and it is true today. Satan’s opening line is always, “Did God really say that?” “Did you really understand that correctly?” “No, God didn’t say what man did to keep you from getting your desire.” All sin, from the beginning of time until the present is the fruit of passion; the blooming of personal desire. And, when we desire something, we will find ways to justify acting on that desire. We will either say, “Well, that’s not true (what God said)” or “I don’t care what God said, this is what I want and it’s my life, so I get to choose.” Yes, we do get to chose the sin, but we don’t get to choose the consequence. Please keep that in mind.
Notice also in the text (Genesis 3:1-7) we introduced last week, not only does the serpent (which in this case is the instrument of temptation) get Eve to question whether or not God really said that about the tree; he expands on it and claims God gave that order about every tree!”
Now, if you go back to chapter two, it appears that God’s command not to eat of the one tree, the Tree of the Knowledge of good and evil, was given to Adam prior to Eve’s arrival on the scene (Genesis 2:15-18). My speculation is that Eve only had Adam’s word on God’s command regarding the forbidden tree. So the serpent sees her has ripe for the plucking! “Maybe Adam didn’t get this right! Maybe he just made that up to keep you from this tempting, delicious, appealing fruit you see on this tree!”
Today Satan continues to use this same tactic when it comes to the Bible. “You can’t believe that! That’s written by ancient, superstitious men who didn’t know any better!” Again, as I wrote in my last article, they say that about the Bible, but they won’t say it about any other religious writing that exists. They question the historicity of a book that has proven true again and again on its account of history, but they never question the claim of Mohammad’s writing given in a cave by what he says he didn’t know if it was an angel or demon. They question a book that can be, and has been extensively tested, but they never question religious writings that can’t be tested. Excuse me, but you should be suspicious of that! It is the age old question, “Did God really say? What’s the evidence?”
Back to Eden. When the serpent tempts Eve, he expands on God’s prohibition. It is not just that one tree in his claim, it’s every tree! “God is going to starve you to death, Eve!”
True Christians believe that Jesus is the only way to God (John 14:6), a claim made by Jesus Himself. Critics will claim Jesus never really made that claim; that Jesus never claimed to be God. They ignore and try to explain away all the evidence that says otherwise. My point, however, is that if God offered us a thousand different ways to Him, we would be angry that He didn’t offer a thousand and one ways to Him. We are never grateful for what He gives us, we are only angry when He doesn’t give us our desire! We are like the spoiled child sitting in the midst of toys, but crying because we are not allowed to pay with the electrical socket in the wall.
