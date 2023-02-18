Last week I wrote about a growing trend among some ministers who are claiming “the sinners” prayer is not enough for salvation. I partially agree with that. James the biological brother of Jesus (same mother different father) wrote, “But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. For if you listen to the word and don’t obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like. But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don’t forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it. If you claim to be religious but don’t control your tongue, you are fooling yourself, and your religion is worthless. Pure and genuine religion in the sight of God the Father means caring for orphans and widows in their distress and refusing to let the world corrupt you.”(James 1:22-27 NLT).
There are “Christian pretenders” in this world. They began with Judas Iscariot who walked with Jesus for three years but whose heart was never with Jesus, and they continue down through history both in church pews and in church pulpits! Ultimately, it is not up to us to judge them, but let’s leave the judgment to the Lord. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “As for me, it matters very little how I might be evaluated by you or by any human authority. I don’t even trust my own judgment on this point. My conscience is clear, but that doesn’t prove I’m right. It is the Lord himself who will examine me and decide. So don’t make judgments about anyone ahead of time — before the Lord returns. For he will bring our darkest secrets to light and will reveal our private motives. Then God will give to each one whatever praise is due.” (1 Corinthians 4:3-5 NLT). That said, both Jesus and the Apostles warned us to check the message and the result it produced in those proclaiming the message so that we won’t be fooled.
How do we tell if someone is a pretender? That is what the book of James deals with. James is not saying that how we live is what makes us pleasing to God, but rather he writes his letter to remind us that how we live should be an out working of the truth within us. In light of this discussion, it is believing in the finished work of Christ through the cross and resurrection, accepting His gift of grace, and then living transformed lives that reflect to the outside world the faith that is inside of us! Frankly, those who simply talk Christian talk but don’t walk the Christian walk, are probably Christian pretenders. On the other hand, those who think they can walk the Christian walk without believing in Jesus as Lord and Savior, are self-deceived and are also Christian pretenders. A Christian is not someone who believes in the teachings of Jesus, a true Christian is someone who has committed themselves to the person of Jesus. There is a difference. I know many people who claim to love Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (which is found in Matthew 5-7; most who “believe” that following the Sermon on the Mount will get them to Heaven only view that Sermon as being Matthew 5:3-10; they love to pick and choose from Scripture making themselves the judges of what is true in scripture and what is not true).
In the height of His early earthly ministry when He was very popular, Jesus asked His disciples who people thought Him to be. Check it out in Matthew 16:13-20. The common consensus among those who didn’t know better was that He was a great teacher; that is, they believed what He taught, they didn’t believe what He was claiming, much like many people today. Apparently, Jesus didn’t accept that, and asked His followers, “What about you? Who do you believe me to be?” Peter’s answer is the crux of what it means to really be a Christ follower, “Simon Peter answered, ‘You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.’” (Matthew 16:16 NLT). Messiah (Aramaic) and Christ (Greek) both mean the anointed or chosen one of God. Son of God is a confession of the Deity of Jesus. The Christian faith begins with a heart-felt belief in Jesus as God in the flesh. It is the beginning point of salvation. Those who are trying to minimize this are dangerously close to heresy.
The Scripture reminds us, “But — When God our Savior revealed his kindness and love, he saved us, not because of the righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy. He washed away our sins, giving us a new birth and new life through the Holy Spirit. He generously poured out the Spirit upon us through Jesus Christ our Savior. Because of his grace he made us right in his sight and gave us confidence that we will inherit eternal life.” (Titus 3:4-7 NLT). The Christian life begins with a confession of faith, but the operative word is begins.
As James said, “Faith without works is dead.” That is, it is no faith at all. But, works without faith are ultimately useless when it comes to salvation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.