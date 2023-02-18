Last week I wrote about a growing trend among some ministers who are claiming “the sinners” prayer is not enough for salvation. I partially agree with that. James the biological brother of Jesus (same mother different father) wrote, “But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. For if you listen to the word and don’t obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like. But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don’t forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it. If you claim to be religious but don’t control your tongue, you are fooling yourself, and your religion is worthless. Pure and genuine religion in the sight of God the Father means caring for orphans and widows in their distress and refusing to let the world corrupt you.”(James 1:22-27 NLT).

There are “Christian pretenders” in this world. They began with Judas Iscariot who walked with Jesus for three years but whose heart was never with Jesus, and they continue down through history both in church pews and in church pulpits! Ultimately, it is not up to us to judge them, but let’s leave the judgment to the Lord. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “As for me, it matters very little how I might be evaluated by you or by any human authority. I don’t even trust my own judgment on this point. My conscience is clear, but that doesn’t prove I’m right. It is the Lord himself who will examine me and decide. So don’t make judgments about anyone ahead of time — before the Lord returns. For he will bring our darkest secrets to light and will reveal our private motives. Then God will give to each one whatever praise is due.” (1 Corinthians 4:3-5 NLT). That said, both Jesus and the Apostles warned us to check the message and the result it produced in those proclaiming the message so that we won’t be fooled.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

