When Jesus walked this earth His call to people was not “believe in me” but “follow me.” There is a difference. It is easy to say we believe something. By that it appears we often mean that we are intellectually convinced about something, that is we give allegiance to something with our minds, but often that belief doesn’t affect our daily lives. People who “believe” Jesus say a lot but often seem to do little. It is possible to believe something but never really act on it. So to believe in Jesus is easy; to follow Him, not so much.
Jesus put it this way: “If anyone comes to me but loves his father, mother, wife, children, brothers, or sisters — or even life — more than me, he cannot be my follower. Whoever is not willing to carry his cross and follow me cannot be my follower. If you want to build a tower, you first sit down and decide how much it will cost, to see if you have enough money to finish the job. If you don’t, you might lay the foundation, but you would not be able to finish. Then all who would see it would make fun of you, saying, ‘This person began to build but was not able to finish.’ “If a king is going to fight another king, first he will sit down and plan. He will decide if he and his ten thousand soldiers can defeat the other king who has twenty thousand soldiers. If he can’t, then while the other king is still far away, he will send some people to speak to him and ask for peace. In the same way, you must give up everything you have to be my follower.”(Luke 14:26-33 NCV).Many “believe”; few follow. But the fact is, if you believe something you act on it, what you do betrays what you really believe.
Jesus spoke on this in the parable of the wise and foolish builder in Matthew 7. For the sake of space I will not print the entirety of that parable here, but encourage you to look it up in Matthew 7:24-27 (google it if you don’t have a Bible).
Jesus gives this parable immediately warning His followers about false teachers and false believers. He doesn’t say, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into a notebook is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.”(Matthew 7:24 NIV). There are many people today who “believe the Bible cover to cover and even believe the covers!” They have a profession of faith without a real possession of faith. They can cite chapter and verses to support a view they hold, but they fail in one critical area — they aren’t following the Leader. They have what the Apostle Paul described as “They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that! (2 Timothy 3:5 NLT). Jesus actually said, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.”(Matthew 7:24 NIV). Who actually does what they claim to believe.
Pharisaical Christians (false followers) have long lists of rules and regulations they insist you follow. They also have convenient loopholes that allow them to disobey the rules they insist others obey. Jesus gave us one simple command to follow (simple in that it is easy to remember but difficult in actually following): “So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other. Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples.”
(John 13:34-35 NLT).
The early church did not have a Bible. They didn’t run around town proclaiming “the Bible says.” Nor did they make in-roads into gentile cities by insisting they follow their Hebrew (Old Testament) beliefs. They simply obeyed the command of Jesus and demonstrated to a watching hostile world the exact same love Jesus demonstrated to them. Love toppled an extremely godless (meaning a people who left God out of their consideration) society. Whether we realize it or admit it or not, it was Christian principles that produced the good in Western Culture that we enjoy today. It was the false Christian beliefs that marred the truth of Christ.
I submit to you that this Jesus type of love that was powerful enough to transform a hostile, corrupt culture then is powerful enough to transform hostile, corrupt cultures today. The key is we who claim to know Christ need to stop taking the easy route of believing and start taking the Jesus prescribed route of actually following.
