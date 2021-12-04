In last week’s article we looked at the idea that often in our modern society make words mean exactly what we want them to mean. “‘When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’” It is not just words we want to change, it is truth in general. Mention the fact that there is such a thing as absolute or objective truth, and in this day and age people look at you like you just grew another head!
We’ve gotten to the point where, despite the reality of sight, regardless of the facts of studied research on the damage we are doing to our children psychologically, we have come to the place were even our biological natures are to be interpreted “fluidly.” The biological reality must bow to our psychological desires. Anyone who dares question the current state of confusion on this is shamed by being called nasty names and threatened by the very real possibility of an impending lawsuit. Should that happen, unscrupulous prosecutors will resort to unfair by legal means designed to “get the truth” by skewing the words.
Years ago, I was a witness in a trial regarding a dying man’s declaration as to his desire concerning his will. The man had remarried and had rewritten his will to the immediate benefit of his second wife to whom he had been married for over 20 years by this point. Upon his death, his children, who were holding onto an older will, immediately tried to “get what their father wanted for them.” This included evicting the stepmother from a very nice home she and their father had built. Being their pastor at the time, I knew that the financing on this new home was primarily accomplished with the stepmother’s own wealth.
During the trial, their lawyer tried to ask me yes and no questions. There were two problems with his approach. One is I was not aware of the legal procedures, and two I knew that if I answered his yes and no questions with a simple yes or no, I would be telling the truth, but I would be skewing the facts. So, being ignorant of jurisprudence, I would answer the questions with clarifying comments. Think of it this way, a lawyer asking a defendant “Are you still cheating on your wife? Yes or no?” Without context the yes or no could paint a drastically different picture in a jury’s mind. Even a simple “no” would indicate that the one on trial had been cheating in the past but wasn’t admitting to it now. So the answer “no” would be true, but “I never cheated on my wife” is more in keeping with the facts.
Eventually, my commentary was destroying the narrative the attorney was trying to paint of a conniving stepmother who had tricked her husband into selling the old homestead, building the new house, and changing the will. The reason I was called was shortly before his death, the man had asked to see me and expressed his desires regarding his will. Now, the frustrated attorney appealed to the judge, who then directed me, “Preacher, stop preaching and just answer yes or no.” I responded, “I am sorry your honor, but the way the questions were being asked, I believed a simple yes or no answer would have been misleading.” “Yes or no,” the judge said. At that point the attorney announced, “I have no further questions for this witness your honor.”
Today we are skewing the reality of absolute/objective truth on the altar of relative/subjective truth. At the same time we deny certain truths in our practice, we inherently know what I will call the true-truth in our hearts. That’s why Scripture says, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of people who suppress the truth by their unrighteousness, because what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world his invisible attributes — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, because they are understood through what has been made. So people are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not glorify him as God or give him thanks, but they became futile in their thoughts and their senseless hearts were darkened. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:18—22, NET). You, who think you can break God’s truth one day will find instead yourself broken by it.
