Let’s talk about saving faith.
Late on the night of April 14, 1912 in the cold, dark waters of the North Atlantic, The HMS Titanic struck an iceberg and began to sink. The “unsinkable” Titanic began taking on water at 11:40 p.m., and two hours and 40 minutes later disappeared beneath the waters of the Atlantic. Around 1,500 people were lost and 748 saved. As that ship sailed merrily on its way from South Hampton, England, on route to New York City, people were secure in the fact that they were on the safest boat known to man.
Many today are like the people on that ill-fated boat. We move through life, secure in our belief that nothing can happen to us. Most only think about eternity at funerals, and then, those thoughts are quickly put aside. But all of us die. We need to spend more time thinking of eternity than we do less. When death does come, often, like those on the Titanic, we are unprepared to deal with the disaster.
In the early morning hours of April 15, there were three reactions on board the Titanic. As the lifeboats began to be loaded, there were those who looked at the size of the boats compared to the size of the ocean and decided that those “small” boats had no chance in the vast ocean, so they elected to stay on board the main boat. Intellectually perhaps they knew there was safety in those boats, but instead they decided to “take their chances on what had been hyped as a “sure thing” (never to sink).
Spiritually, many people are like those ill-fated victims of the Titanic tragedy. They have heard the good news of Jesus, his death and resurrection as an atonement for our sins, but they decide to trust other things instead. They may decide there is safety in numbers, or they decide that they can make heaven on their own merits, but whatever the reason they have, they make an intellectual decision not to enter the only hope of safety before them.
Then there were those who perished for emotional reasons. They knew their husbands were not being permitted to man the lifeboats because in the wisdom of the cruise line, the number of lifeboats needed for the passenger count was cut in half!
Spiritually, many people choose not to put their faith in Christ because of emotional reasons. Generally these reasons involve a refusal to come to Christ for fear of what they may have to give up. One woman said to me that she wasn’t going to make a commitment to Christ because she had some “sins” in her life that she wasn’t willing to part with. I ask her if those temporary things were more important to her than her eternal destiny. Her response was to complain about me pointing that out to her, but, “Yes, they are.” And with lifeboats in full view, she elected to stay on board what she knew was a sinking ship.
Others refuse God’s offer of pardon because they don’t think it is broad enough. If everyone can’t be saved, it is unfair that anyone is saved! So, like some on the Titanic, they slip beneath the waters “successful rebels to the end.” (C.S. Lewis).
Finally, there are those who see the lifeboats for what they were: life boats. Their only hope in a disastrous, horrible situation. They may have wondered how effective those boats would be in the vast, turbulent ocean. They may have lamented those left behind, but they got on board those boats and thus were saved.
Saving faith involves the mind, the emotions and the will. The mind says, “That boat may be my only hope.” The emotions say, “That boat is my only hope.” And the will compels us to get into the boat.
