“They are a rebellious people who have turned against the Lord and can’t be trusted. They have refused his teaching and have said to his messengers and prophets: Don’t tell us what God has shown you and don’t preach the truth. Just say what we want to hear, even if it’s false. Stop telling us what God has said! We don’t want to hear any more about the holy God of Israel.” (Isaiah 30:9–11, CEV).
We are hearing reports of increasing numbers who are leaving the church; turning their backs on the faith they once professed. According to “This Weeks Shocking Stats,” for the first time in American history less than half (only 47%) claim to be a part of the church. Fifty-one percent of pastors don’t believe the Bible is the Word of God or even relevant for us today. Thirty percent of people who do claim to believe the Bible also believe that Jesus was a great moral teacher, but he wasn’t God. Thirty-nine percent of the 2019 Harvard University freshman class claim to be atheists. Thirty-four percent of teenagers don’t accept the religion of their parents but are afraid to tell them. And in churches in general less than 10% of sermons preached in the last few years ever mentioned anything about heaven, hell, sin or salvation. No wonder people are leaving the church!
Before the enemies of the church rejoice or friends of the church panic, let me assure you the church is not dead and it is not dying! Jesus’ promise still stands, “I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overpower it.” (Matthew 16:18, NET). The church will remain until what is known in theological circles as “the Rapture.”
Satan’s (and yes I believe in a real devil) greatest tactic against the church has not been opposition (at least at first) as much as it is infiltration. Jesus alluded to this tactic in the Parable of the Weeds: “He presented them with another parable: ‘The kingdom of heaven is like a person who sowed good seed in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, an enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. When the plants sprouted and bore grain, then the weeds also appeared. So the slaves of the owner came and said to him, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Then where did the weeds come from?’ He said, ‘An enemy has done this.’ So the slaves replied, ‘Do you want us to go and gather them?’ But he said, ‘No, since in gathering the weeds you may uproot the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest. At harvest time I will tell the reapers, ‘First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned, but then gather the wheat into my barn.’” (Matthew 13:24–30, NET).
How do we distinguish the weeds from the wheat? It is not that difficult. It is what they promote and what they say. Isaiah gives us a good clue of the message of “weeds” in the church: “Forget God and Holy requirements! Stop telling us what God said and tell us only what we want to hear!”
Jeremiah, another of God’s prophets said that the weeds in the pulpit make light of sin (Jeremiah 7:14) and “These unfaithful prophets claim I give them their dreams, but it isn’t true. I didn’t choose them to be my prophets, and yet they babble on and on, speaking in my name, while stealing words from each other. And when my people hear these liars, they are led astray instead of being helped. So I warn you that I am now the enemy of these prophets. I, the Lord, have spoken.” (Jeremiah 23:31–32, CEV).
On my smart phone, I have an app that identifies plants for me. I take a picture, it analyzes it and then reports to me information about the plant/weed in question. How do people recognize truth from error? Compare it to what Scripture says. Not what someone tells you what the Scripture says (and which ones you can safely ignore), but what it actually says. Yes, that will take some effort on your part, but your eternal destiny is at stake! Don’t wait until it is too late for you to act on the truth. Direction not intention determines your ultimate destiny. If someone has you on the wrong road, change your direction now before it is too late. “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way that leads to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, NET)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.