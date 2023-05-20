The impetus for last week’s column came from a quote by Saint Augustine (354-430 A.D.), “If you believe what you like about the gospels, and reject what you don’t like, it is not the gospel you believe, but yourself”
T.M. Moore, principal of the Fellowship of Ailbe, wrote, “The apostle Paul says that everyone who rejects the authority of God, and chooses to follow their own best ideas about life and how to live it, has become trapped in what he called ‘the lie’ (Romans. 1:25). Having refused to acknowledge God and seek Him, they turn from the only Source of truth and embark on a joyride of lies. They go around believing they can think and do as they please in life, making whatever decisions and choices that suit them, without giving any consideration to God or His Law. A day is coming when the Lie will be exposed for what it is, and men will rue forever the fact that they preferred their own self-deceit to the truth of God (James. 2:12).
The problem with those who prefer their own self-deceit to the truth of God is they don’t want to stop there — they want to deceive others as well! Perhaps they have the misguided conviction that there is safety in numbers, or that God is going to grade on a curve, or that the kingdom of God works on democratic principles, that is, if enough people say that something is true it must become true! In fact, the Apostle Paul tells us this in the last part of the Romans 1 passage mentioned above. “They know that God’s justice requires that those who do these things deserve to die, yet they do them anyway. Worse yet, they encourage others to do them too.” (Romans 1:32 NLT).
Jude, the half-brother of Jesus (same mother but earthly father) wrote, “I say this because some ungodly people have wormed their way into your churches, saying that God’s marvelous grace allows us to live immoral lives. The condemnation of such people was recorded long ago, for they have denied our only Master and Lord, Jesus Christ.” (Jude 1:4 NLT). They deny Him, by claiming false things about Him; by setting themselves up as the measuring stick for what we should believe, rather than using the canon (which means measuring stick) of Scripture. They take, as St. Augustine said, only what they like from the Scriptures (and that often out of context), and simply reject the rest. Jesus said of such people, ““What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and then you turn that person into twice the child of hell you yourselves are!”(Matthew 23:15 NLT).
In context, the people Jesus is condemning here, the teachers of the law, were not faithfully proclaiming the truths God had revealed in the Old Testament, but were twisting it and distorting it to their own advantage. I encourage you to read the entire chapter of Matthew 23 for context.
The Pharisees were the most popular, and considered the most righteous religious people of their day. We often picture them as evil men from the start. These men disguised their evil motives in religious trappings, and from what Jesus was saying, they were being very successful in trapping people in this manner. Not everyone who appears to be religious is. Not everyone who comes in the name of Jesus is really representing Jesus. In Acts 19, Luke records a tragedy when seven sons of a Jewish chief priest tried to drive out some demons in the name of Jesus without apparently recognizing Jesus as the Jewish Messiah. It didn’t end well for them.
Jesus warned, “Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves. You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? A good tree produces good fruit, and a bad tree produces bad fruit. Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter. On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws.’”( Matthew 7:15-17, 21-23 NLT).
Is there a litmus test for true followers of Christ? I believe there is. Paul gives it to us in Romans 10:8-9. We believe Jesus is God in the Flesh (Lord), we believe He died, and rose physically from the dead. If your spiritual leader “fudges” on that simple confession, you have a problem.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
