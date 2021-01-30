There seems to be a lot of speculation regarding end times. For those unfamiliar with the concept, in Christianity the idea is that time leading up to the return of Christ to this world. Are we in the end times? In theological terms, yes. But please recall that according to the writers of the New Testament, everything since the cross and resurrection is seen as the end times. The writer of Hebrews puts it, “In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe.” (Hebrews 1:1-2 NIV). Notice that phrase “in these last days.” Scholars believe the book of Hebrews was written around AD 64, so from the earliest times, Christians have believed that Jesus would return in their lifetimes.
Ever since the first coming of Jesus believers have looked with expectancy for His second coming. This has led to many false predictions of Jesus’ return, many false speculations and misidentification of who the Antichrist is (beginning with Nero and continuing into the present age). This yet to be fulfilled expectation resulted in the Apostle Peter writing a mere 33 years after Jesus’ death and resurrection, “Above all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. They will say, ‘Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.’ But they deliberately forget that long ago by God’s word the heavens came into being and the earth was formed out of water and by water. By these waters also the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. By the same word the present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly.” (2 Peter3:3-7 NIV).
In 1973 a prominent television evangelist and self-proclaimed authority on end-times teaching proclaimed, “Richard Nixon is the Antichrist and Billy Graham his false prophet.” There seems to be a sad (and might I say sinful) propensity for Christians to slander politicians they dislike as being the Antichrist.
The problem at the root of all these false prophecies regarding the identification of the Antichrist and doomsday preaching is our failure to realize that none of the prophecies regarding the last days can be identified with any certainty before the church is miraculously removed from this earth (known as the rapture) and then the “man of sin” (I.e., the Antichrist) is revealed (see 2 Thessalonians 2). That is why Jesus and various authors of the New Testament letters and accounts could say that no one could know the time, while at the same time saying “these are the signs to watch for.” That is not contradictory, it is complimentary. The signs we are to watch for will become clear only after certain events, which are not predicated by signs, occur.
Think of it in terms of a road trip. If I am traveling from Georgia to California, and I know the name of the street and the exit number I am to take, if I take every exit with the same number before I hit the California line, I will become hopelessly lost. Until I cross into California, the exit signs along the route are meaningless to me. In a similar way, until we cross the boundaries of God’s next prophetic events (the rapture of the church and the revealing of the man of sin) we will always be misidentifying the signs we see (or think we see).
The only thing any of us, even the most astute theologians, can say with a degree of certainty is that we are closer today than we were yesterday to the return of Christ. We can also say with absolute certainty that there is coming a day when He will return. With that in mind, the most important question is not, are we living in the last days, but am I prepared for that event? More than that, but even if He doesn’t return in our life-time, when our life ends, if the Bible is true (and I’ve staked my life on its truthfulness) are we ready to face Him? The Apostle John wrote, “And now, dear children, continue in him, so that when he appears we may be confident and unashamed before him at his coming.”(1 John 2:28 NIV).
Whether you believe it or not, everyone of us one day will stand before the resurrected Jesus Christ. The only choice we have is whether we will stand before Him as our merciful Savior or as our righteousness Judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.