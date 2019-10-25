Have you ever been in a cave? Not a cave that has guided tours, but a cave off the beaten path? A cave to explore? Every so often we’ll read in the news about people who went caving (the official name is spelunking) only to get lost or stranded for days on end, either because of rising waters or burned out lights.
Years ago, I took a group of teenagers to the North Georgia mountains for a caving trip. We got to the cave’s mouth, which was nothing more than a hole in the ground just large enough to get a medium-sized person through. When we got through this narrow opening, we were rewarded with a huge cavern. After shining our lights around that vast space, we noticed at the far end of the cavern there appeared to be an opening. We headed that way for further exploration. What started as what I would describe as a narrow hallway, soon reduced itself to a small crawlspace. Still we pressed forward. Muddy and wet, we soon came to another closet-sized space that opened on a gap in the floor. Across this narrow gap, the route we had been on continued into dark recesses of the unknown.
After some discussion, we decided to continue on. The first, second and third person crossed the gully between us and the other side without a problem. Did I mention that when we shined our lights down that gully, we could see one narrow ledge, but then total darkness?
The fourth person to cross was a young lady. Unfortunately, she did not have a helmet made for caving and had worn instead one of her father’s hard hats. As she crossed the gap, she banged her head on a stalactite and, though she made it across, her helmet didn’t. It was knocked off her head. I watched it bounce off the narrow ledge, plunge into the dark abyss and waited to hear it hit the bottom. That sound never came. At that point I began to consider that we were in for more than we bargained for!
Then, the first light burned out. Being the responsible adult in charge of the safety of this untrained group of teens, I decided that it was time to cut our exploration short and return to the surface. We managed to get everyone safely across the gully and began the crawl through muck and mud back to the main cavern.
This is where I want you to use your imagination. If you have ever been in a cave, you know that without lights it is pitch dark! You can’t even see your own hand if you hold it right up to your own nose! This is how people get stranded in caves. Lights fail, they had no back-up plan and now their only safe course of action is to await a rescue team.
Suppose for a minute we were all in that large cavern, and suddenly our lights failed. We had already been in that room, so we knew that there were no crevices into which we could fall. So, here we are in a pitch-dark room, but on the opposite side we could see a narrow shaft of light streaming from the mouth of the cave. Should we, 1), head for the safety of the exit or, 2), sit down and start complaining that it is so unfair that there is only one way out? Hopefully, we all agree that the wise course of action is to take that one way out!
A problem people have with the Christian faith is our belief that there is only one way to God. You can either complain about that as being narrow and unfair or you can thank God that there is one way out! We will pick up this thought next week. In the meantime, consider if you are going to remain in the dark complaining that there is only one exit or are you going to be thankful that there is an exit and take it?