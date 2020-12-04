I concluded last week’s article with this statement: “We Christians have a horrible history of trying to force new life standards on people who are still in darkness. That never works.” Then I went on to suggest that we might explore this idea in a future article. Since we are in Advent Season, and advent is a time of waiting for the light to dispel the darkness, this is a good as time as any to address this issue.
Why do I say that trying to force new life standards on people who are still in darkness, never works? Well, let’s let Jesus answer that question. “This is the crisis we’re in: God-light streamed into the world, but men and women everywhere ran for the darkness. They went for the darkness because they were not really interested in pleasing God. Everyone who makes a practice of doing evil, addicted to denial and illusion, hates God-light and won’t come near it, fearing a painful exposure.” (John 3:19–20, The Message).
Truthfully, if you are one who has not yet placed your faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, these words of Jesus bother you! You hate being identified as someone who is in darkness. In fact, it is this very assessment that you use as your excuse to run from the light! I mean, how dare anyone suggest that you are “addicted to denial and illusion.”
A number of years ago I was in a conversation with an individual who was searching for answers and for personal peace. They were very interested in what I was saying until I got to the part about repentance. Repentance is a term that means that we have a change of mind about something, that changes our heart (how we feel about it) that results in a change of direction. We stop running for cover and confess our failures and sin. At that point the person stated that they were not ready to make such a commitment. When I asked why, they stated that they had some things in their lives they weren’t ready to walk away from. I appreciated their honesty.
My response to their statement, however, was to ask them bluntly if they were telling me that these things in their life was more important to them than their eternal destiny. At that point the person became irate and said, “I don’t like you saying that!” to which I replied, “But isn’t that what you are telling me?” The person’s response was interesting, “Yes, that is what I am saying; I just don’t like being told that!” Thankfully, the person, because they were open to what I had said, eventually made their decision for Christ, and came back a year later to tell me about it.
You have two choices: You can run for darkness when the light shines, or you can run to the safety of the light. What you do is based totally upon your personal desire. Those who complain that they disbelieve in the God of the Bible because they disbelieve in an eternal hell, mistakenly think it is God who sends people there. God doesn’t send people there, He simply grants your own desires. You want to be left alone and that is what hell is! C.S. Lewis observed that hell is populated by successful rebels to the end. All their lives they told God to leave them alone, and that is what He did. Personally, those who want to be left alone, to live their lives in the comfort of their own darkness, would find Heaven itself to be hell.
Isaiah, the prophet, writing 700 years before Jesus came, wrote, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:2, NIV).
Perhaps Isaiah’s words describe you. You have been walking in darkness, depression and living in gloom. Jesus can change that if you will let Him. Oh, and the repentance I talked about earlier, that comes after you come to God’s light, not before. It is a response to God’s work in you, not your work in order for God to respond to you.
