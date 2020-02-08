Like many of you I spent Sunday evening (Feb. 2), with friends watching the Super Bowl. According to the announcers, Kansas City is the first team in football history to come back from a deficit in the two play-off games that landed them in the Superbowl, and then come back from a deficit in the Superbowl itself to win it all! Unless you were pulling for San Francisco, it was an exciting game. Much was made of the ability of the Chiefs to rally and overcome a deficit (a 10-point deficit in the first playoff game, a 24-point deficit in the second playoff game and a 10-point deficit at the Superbowl). The Kansas City Chiefs became overcomers and won it all because they never gave up.
Christians are called to be overcomers. This is a theme we see repeated again and again not only throughout the whole of Scriptures, but particularly in the last book of our modern Bible, the Book of Revelation.
Overcomers are not a special class of Christians. All true believers in Jesus are overcomers. The Apostle John, who wrote the most on this idea of overcoming, is careful to define what it means for us: “for everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.” (1 John 5:4, NIV) .
Everyone born of God is an overcomer. The world here means the evil world system. Christians are to be different. If you want to know more of what that means, take the time to read the whole letter we call 1 John. It is only five short chapters, but if we believers would take what John writes to heart, like the KC Chiefs, there will be times when we are down, but we will never be out! The difference, of course is, KC did it for a temporary, fading championship; Christians do it for an eternal reward that will never fade.
Faith here means simply our body of belief. True faith is not an anti-intellectual belief that stands in the face of unreason, but a belief that is based on evidence. The faith that John is writing about here is not faith in the Bible (the Bible didn’t even exist when he wrote these words), but faith in an event that had taken place in their lifetime—the death (by Crucifixion) of Jesus of Nazareth, His burial in a marked and heavily guarded tomb (Josephus, a Jewish historian, put the number at 30 Roman soldiers and 1,000 temple guards at this tomb) and a glorious bodily resurrection of the One who was laid in that guarded tomb! There is no way to explain the Christian faith apart from this event. It was belief in the death, burial and resurrection that caused a persecuted people to become an overcoming people! Apart from that event, there is no way the church survives Jerusalem, let alone Rome, and comes to us right down to today! The truths we in the west hold as “self-evident” and right are that way because of the transformation that overcoming Christians brought into this world! That is something we would do well to consider.
Now, you who claim to be Christian (again I challenge you to read 1 John to find out what that really means — saying you love Jesus while you live like the devil doesn’t cut it), we all long to be overcomers, but have you ever stopped to consider that while we sometimes pray, “Lord make me an overcomer,” every time an obstacle comes into our lives instead of seeing it as an opportunity to overcome, we often become angry and upset with God? Rather than growing in faith we lose faith. Using the illustration we started with, instead of like the players of Kansas City who stated again and again, “we never saw the obstacle of being behind as final; we never lost faith.” We desperately need a brand of Christianity that displays that type of winning attitude to a watching world. We need to live with the reality that we are overcomers, not think that we need to do something first before we can be an overcomer.
