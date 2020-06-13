Last week I began a series of articles dealing with the racial issues we are seeing in our nation. Our hearts break (I hope) for the families of Amaud Abrey, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others. In the case of the three I mentioned by name, news sources immediately began a campaign of vilifying the victims claiming criminal pasts, and in the case of Breonna, blaming her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for starting the firestorm that resulted in Breonna’s death. He was arrested, but the charges dropped when it was revealed that the officers involved were in plain clothes and failed to identify themselves as police officers as they broke into the apartment.
Now my default mindset is to always wait and not rush to judgment until all the facts are in. In America we long ago have traded trial by jury for trial by media, and we are quick to condemn before all the facts are in. Worse, as seen above, we are skilled at coloring the facts to fit our own preconceived views. It is exactly here where the charge systemic racism enters the picture.
Seeking to gain perspective on this, I made an appointment with my successor at Gateway, Kiatha Kiyan Pass, KP. I love this brother and feel about him as Paul (a Jewish man) felt about Timothy (a Gentile man) in a culture that held extreme prejudices against anyone non-Jewish. But Paul wrote of Timothy, “I have no one else like him . . . (he) has proved himself because as a son with his father he has served with me in the work of the Gospel.” (Philippians 2:20-22). In fact, I encourage those of you who have Facebook or YouTube to go online and watch his sermon from last week “Why Lives Matter.” Or go online and listen at www.Gatewaycommunity.org
In my meeting with KP I was once again impressed with my friend’s wisdom and keen insight. He talked about how a part of our current issues is linked to differing and often conflicting worldviews. We can observe the exact same set of circumstances but come to polar opposite conclusions because we interpret the circumstances through our own worldview lens. He then reminded me that as Christians we should view all of this through a Christian worldview. Not a white-Christian world view or a black-Christian world view but as a Christian alone.
The Apostle Paul says a similar thing: For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:3–5, NIV).
If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, there should be no room for a prejudicial thought, or any form of racism. Don’t deceive yourself and think, “I’m not racist.” You need to examine your heart and you need to take captive every thought and make it obedient to the Christ who tells His followers, “You have one command to follow—I’m giving it to you. Love others as I have loved you.” (see John 13:34-35). Paul reiterates this writing, “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision (this was the major prejudice of Paul’s day) has any value. The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love.” (Galatians 5:6, NIV)
KP then hit the proverbial nail on the head reminding me, “We have a very real enemy who loves to divide, and destroy.” He’s right. Christians, keep all of this in proper perspective: your enemy isn’t the person you see but the unseen powers working Abehind the scenes (see Ephesians 6:12).
