As we prepare to enter 2023, many will follow the tradition of New Year’s resolutions. You will look back on things you regret and promise in the coming year to change. In most cases some will break their well-intentioned promises by Jan. 7. Other, more hardy folks will hold fast until Jan. 30. A few may hold onto their vows until June, but statistics favor the vast majority breaking their resolutions before the end of the year. Happy New Year!
That bad news said, I do believe there is good news! You can change, you just can’t do it on your own. You need help. You don’t need reformation, you need transformation! By you I mean all of us, myself included.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Everyone has sinned and fallen short of God’s glorious standard,” (Romans 3:23, NCV). Face it, we can’t even live up to our own standards, let alone God’s standards. We need help and that is what God promises to give everyone who will stop trying to make it on their own, and put their faith in Christ! God gives us this marvelous promise: “When someone becomes a Christian, he becomes a brand new person inside. He is not the same anymore. A new life has begun!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, The Living Bible, Paraphrased).
Look at that promise closely. When a person puts his or her faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and recognizes Him as Lord, he or she becomes a “brand new person.” Let that sink in. You are not the same old person with a new start, you are in fact (in God’s eyes) a brand new person. That is what He does for you. It is not you pulling yourself up by the bootstraps, it is not you changing using positive self-talk, it is not you reforming yourself by keeping resolutions, it is something that God does for you and in you!
You can enter this New Year as a brand new person if you will place your faith in Jesus Christ. The Apostle John wrote, “But to all who did accept him and believe in him he gave the right to become children of God. They did not become his children in any human way—by any human parents or human desire. They were born of God.” (John 1:12—13, NCV).
You are not born a child of God. The idea that we are “all God’s children” is a lie of the devil who intends to keep you in his own family! Jesus once told the most religious people of His day “You belong to your father the devil, and you want to do what he wants. He was a murderer from the beginning and was against the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he shows what he is really like, because he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44, NCV). The only way to become s child of God is to accept Jesus as your personal Savior. John says this clearly when he writes, “They did not become his children in any human way—by any human parents or human desire. They were born of God.”
What does it mean to accept Jesus and believe in Him? The Apostle Paul tells us “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and thus has righteousness and with the mouth one confesses and thus has salvation.” (Romans 10:9—10, NET).
You become a Christian when we acknowledge that Jesus is God in the flesh, you accept His sacrifice on the cross as being for you and believe that He rose physically from the grave, than God Himself will make you a new person and begin a new work in you.
