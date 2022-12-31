As we prepare to enter 2023, many will follow the tradition of New Year’s resolutions. You will look back on things you regret and promise in the coming year to change. In most cases some will break their well-intentioned promises by Jan. 7. Other, more hardy folks will hold fast until Jan. 30. A few may hold onto their vows until June, but statistics favor the vast majority breaking their resolutions before the end of the year. Happy New Year!

That bad news said, I do believe there is good news! You can change, you just can’t do it on your own. You need help. You don’t need reformation, you need transformation! By you I mean all of us, myself included.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

