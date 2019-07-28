The prophet Isaiah wrote in 700 B.C. The accuracy of his prophecy is so spot on that it has caused critics of the Bible to claim that the book was actually written by two different men— Isaiah and an unknown source they refer to as “Deutero Isaiah” or Second Isaiah. Their claims are based on manufactured evidence supported by their anti-miracle views. That is, since they have never seen a miracle, they conclude miracles can’t happen. The result of such a view then forces itself upon the evidence and interprets what it sees based on the observer’s presuppositions. That is not necessarily bad. All of us have presuppositions and all of us make decisions upon those presuppositions. As Ken Ham says, “It is not a question of bias, it is a question of what is the best bias to be biased by?” That is, what evidence really exists to explain the facts we know as they present themselves?
I believe the evidence both internal and external points to the fact that what we have contained in our modern Bibles is much more than just lucky guesses by insightful men but has the mark of supernatural guidance. Whether you agree with me or not is merely a matter of your own opinion based upon your own presuppositions. We may disagree but we don’t have to be disagreeable. That is an art we seem to have lost in the modern world.
I started this article with a reference to the prophet Isaiah. The Isaiah even the critics agree is in fact Isaiah claiming to be speaking directly from God warns, “Doom to you who call evil good and good evil, Who put darkness in place of light and light in place of darkness, Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Doom to you who think you’re so smart, who hold such a high opinion of yourselves!” (Isaiah 5:20–21, The Message).
It is my studied opinion that what Isaiah warned about in 700 B.C. it exactly where we in western civilization stand today! We are on the precipice of final destruction as a civilization precisely because we think we are smarter than God and can redefine the concepts of good and evil to suit our personal preferences.
I think of the conversation of one Ivy League college student who was decrying those who would “force morality upon us,” because there really is “no right or wrong; just personal preference.” I will give the student credit for how he responded to the question, “So, if you saw an adult sexually assaulting and then killing for their own sexual enjoyment a child, would you say that was right or wrong?” The student replied, “I wouldn’t like what they did, but I couldn’t say it was wrong!” Really? Is this where we have come to as a society? Let me answer that question for you: yes, it is!
We as a society recently have seen decision after decision that turns into anyone who dares stand on a principle the villain. Because they want to do what they believe is right, they are castigated in the media and in the court of popular opinion for being “narrow minded, bigoted and judgmental.” They may be nothing of the sort, but that is how our modern mindset that turns good to evil and wants to make evil good, paints it.
Probably the best example of this is the expose that was done on Planned Parenthood’s practice of the black-market selling of organ parts for a profit. When the story broke, people were horrified—for about a week. Then the spin happened. Suddenly, Planned Parenthood is the innocent victim and the investigative reporter the vicious persecutor. The truth of the practice has been swept under the proverbial rug of the higher cause of women’s reproductive rights. What reproductive rights have to do with back door sales of aborted babies escapes my thinking. The bottom line is what Isaiah warned us against we are practicing (proudly) today.
I can only quote the words of Thomas Jefferson as I think about where we are today and say, “I tremble for my Country when I reflect that God is just and that His justice cannot sleep forever.”