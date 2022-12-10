Last week we introduced the concept of how to gain hope in our hopeless situations. We looked at the Old Testament passage of Isaiah 9:1-2 and ended with the promise of God from Isaiah 9:6, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6, NIV84). The darkness of sin can only be dispelled by the light of God, and this light is found in the second person of the Trinity, Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God; the event we celebrate during Advent.
Isaiah is often “late dated” because of the amazing accuracies of his prophecies. Last week in Isaiah 9:1-2 the prophet addressed two areas of the Northern Kingdom, Israel, Zebulun and Naphthali. That may seem insignificant until you look 700 years later and realize it is this area where Jesus began His ministry! Isaiah wasn’t insightful, nor was this prophecy late in time as some liberal theological thinkers would have you believe. (Modern manuscript discoveries including the Dead Sea Scrolls put this misconception to sleep decades ago.) He was so accurate because His writings were being directed by God! (See 2 Peter 1:20-21).
All of this is important to understand exactly what the prophet is saying in verse 6: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6, NIV84). “A child is born” is a reference to the humanity of Jesus. But “to us a son is given,” reminds us that the Son of God did not come into existence at this time (as the Son of God He was and is God and existed from eternity past). This second phrase points to the Deity of Christ. Let us never forget or mistakenly believe that we can have the Christian message apart from the Deity of Jesus Christ! To make sure we don’t miss this Isaiah next writes something in the titles he applies to this baby we celebrate at Christmas time — a baby who was fully human and fully God.
“Wonderful Counselor” carries so much more meaning in the language and culture of Isaiah’s day than it carries for us today. Too often we simply dismiss this title thinking that Isaiah is saying that Jesus was a really good advice-giver; if we simply follow His teaching, that is all that is required of us. That is not what this title means in the context of the day.
The Hebrew word that most English translations render “wonderful” is a Hebrew word that means literally “hard to explain or miraculous.” In the culture of Isaiah’s day, it was a word reserved for God. Isaiah is clearly saying here that this child who is born, this Son who is given is God come near! And to make sure we don’t miss that, He is a little redundant but removes any doubt about the identity of this One of whom he prophesies stating unequivocally that Jesus is “Mighty God, Everlasting Father.” The only way you can miss what he is saying here is if you simply choose not to believe because “it is hard to understand; hard to explain.”
The One we celebrate at Christmas time is God become flesh. The God of the Universe did not cease somehow to be God in this act (see Philippians 2:6-7), but became God in human flesh. The child was born, but the Son was given! Hard, if not impossible to explain but truly miraculous!
Isaiah was just one prophet in a whole litany of prophets who spoke clearly of this event! All hundreds of years before the coming of the Savior! In fact, there are over 500 Old Testament prophecies that were fulfilled at the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Not because these prophets were astute or insightful but because they were recording the very promises of God guided by God! This is a truly miraculous event we celebrate during this the Advent Season. It is a factual record of God’s pursuit of us. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8, NIV84).
