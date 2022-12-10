Last week we introduced the concept of how to gain hope in our hopeless situations. We looked at the Old Testament passage of Isaiah 9:1-2 and ended with the promise of God from Isaiah 9:6, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6, NIV84). The darkness of sin can only be dispelled by the light of God, and this light is found in the second person of the Trinity, Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God; the event we celebrate during Advent.

Isaiah is often “late dated” because of the amazing accuracies of his prophecies. Last week in Isaiah 9:1-2 the prophet addressed two areas of the Northern Kingdom, Israel, Zebulun and Naphthali. That may seem insignificant until you look 700 years later and realize it is this area where Jesus began His ministry! Isaiah wasn’t insightful, nor was this prophecy late in time as some liberal theological thinkers would have you believe. (Modern manuscript discoveries including the Dead Sea Scrolls put this misconception to sleep decades ago.) He was so accurate because His writings were being directed by God! (See 2 Peter 1:20-21).

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

