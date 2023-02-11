...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...UP TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
An upper level storm system is expected to move across the state
late Saturday night and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft
moves through, some of the rain will mix with or change to snow,
especially at elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid to upper 30s over most of north Georgia. Any
snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other
impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet, temperatures
should be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to 2 inches
which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
I am reading an increasing number of modern ministers disparaging the effectiveness of the simple plan of salvation. By the simple plan of salvation I am referring to the Biblical starting point of belief in Jesus as God in the flesh who came to earth to pay the penalty we incur because of our sin and rose physically from the grave to prove beyond any shadow of doubt that God the Father was pleased by and satisfied by this willing sacrifice of His Son. The earliest followers of Jesus understood this. It is not about what we can do, it is all about what Christ has done.
One of the earliest creeds of Christianity (some scholars say this creed began a mere three years after the death and resurrection of Christ) says, “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles.” That was the message of the earliest church. Not the teachings of Jesus, but the cross and resurrection.
Those who disparage God’s only plan of salvation are quick to point out that “the sinners prayer is not found anywhere in Scripture.” While that is technically true (neither is the term Trinity found in Scripture), that does not mean the concept is not there. One key example is found in Acts 16 where a jailer asked Paul and Silas, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” Their answer was not, “Follow the teachings of Jesus.” Nor was it “Do as Jesus did.” It was a simple, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved.” Salvation begins in the heart, not in our feet. We must accept what Jesus has done for us. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.”(Ephesians 2:8-9 NIV).
Where does “the sinners prayer” come from? I think it probably started during what is known as The Second Great Awakening that began in or around 1790 in our country. But the concept is clearly found in Scripture: “If you openly declare that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by openly declaring your faith that you are saved.”(Romans 10:9-10 NLT).
Having said that, there is a real danger that exists when a mere confession of faith stops at the altar. Jesus warned, ““Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter.”(Matthew 7:21 NLT). True faith always results in action. This is what the Bible means by the term repentance. Repentance means I have a change of mind, that leads to a change of heart and results in a change of direction. Repentance is a product of conversion not a precursor to conversion.
Let me try to explain this all another way. I don’t care who you are, how noble, how religious you are, you cannot live like Jesus. You can’t. Easy to prove: you can’t even follow your own standards let alone the standards of God! You know it and I know it. You cannot live like Jesus apart from the divine help that comes from believing in the person of Jesus as God in the flesh who died on a cross to pay the penalty for your sins and purchase a place in heaven for us, and rose from the grave to seal the deal. Unless you do that you are relying on your good works to get you to heaven and you are self-deceived. (See Matthew 7:22-23). Peter put it this way: “There is salvation in no one else! God has given no other name under heaven by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12 NLT). Buddha can’t save you. Mohammad can’t save you. Joseph Smith can’t save you. Charles Taze Russel can’t save you. You can’t save you. Oprah can’t save you. Your good works can’t save you. The church can’t save you. Only Christ can save you.
I can’t remember who wrote it, but it is right: “God loves you so much He accepts you just as you are, but He loves you so much He won’t allow you to stay as you are!” There is a change. If your life is the same today as it was before you “said a prayer,” something is wrong. Your confession was incomplete and did not lead you to true faith; did not lead you to repentance. Those who say that salvation should be reflected in our actions are absolutely right. But if they preface that by saying if doesn’t have anything to do with a confession of the heart, they are absolutely wrong. You cannot do the works of Christ without the Spirit of Christ living in you.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
