I am reading an increasing number of modern ministers disparaging the effectiveness of the simple plan of salvation. By the simple plan of salvation I am referring to the Biblical starting point of belief in Jesus as God in the flesh who came to earth to pay the penalty we incur because of our sin and rose physically from the grave to prove beyond any shadow of doubt that God the Father was pleased by and satisfied by this willing sacrifice of His Son. The earliest followers of Jesus understood this. It is not about what we can do, it is all about what Christ has done.

One of the earliest creeds of Christianity (some scholars say this creed began a mere three years after the death and resurrection of Christ) says, “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles.” That was the message of the earliest church. Not the teachings of Jesus, but the cross and resurrection.

Dr. John Pearrell

Gateway Community Church.



