Every day it seems things are getting worse and worse. Afghanistan has been a disaster. We now have a nation ruled by known terrorists. Daily we hear, see, or read news accounts of another shooting. What we used to consider as wrong has been practiced so much in our society that they are now seen as right, or worse, are considered rights (in the legal sense). Many have given up any hope.
Sociologists tell us of four decades of loss. The generation of the ’50s they tell us lost their innocence. The ’60s ushered in a loss of authority. The ’70s a loss of love. The ’80s, a loss of hope. We live, as one philosopher put it, “below the line of despair.”
If I could continue this litany of losses, I would say that in the ’90s we lost our faith, in the first decade of 2000 we lost our reasoning (philosophically we refer to this period as post-modernism where truth becomes anything we want it to be on the one hand and nothing at all on the other hand), 2010 saw the loss of civility, and 2020 is bringing us a loss of all respect.
These losses are nothing new. King Solomon wrote, “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9, ESV). Put in another way, “History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. Nothing under the sun is truly new.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9, NLT). I believe there are two reasons for this cyclical phenomenon. Philosophically, George Santayana put it, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (1905 speech before the House of Commons).
In our day we are desperately trying to re-write history. There is a strong push to sanitize history. Marxists today are skillfully deconstructing history and writing their own version of it to bring about a new word order. We see this in the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools, which is little more than a modern version of Karl Marx’s dream of a level playing field for the proletariat. We don’t recognize this because of our ignorance of history. Frankly, the most alarming example of that came out of the mouth of one of our House of Representatives congress-persons who said on record, “When I think of the holocaust it gives me a calming feeling.” Let George Santayana’s words sink in: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We are seeing this in our day.
The second reason for this cyclical phenomenon is spiritual. It has to do with the sinful human heart. Jeremiah the prophet wrote, “Who can understand the human heart? There is nothing else so deceitful; it is too sick to be healed.” (Jeremiah 17:9, GNB). The Apostle Paul wrote, “Yes, all have sinned; all fall short of God’s glorious ideal” (Romans 3:23, The Living Bible). That “all” is universal; it includes me and it includes you. We are not basically good people in need of tweaking; we are sinful people in need of saving.
What will turn this world around? It won’t be politics, education, science, or a socialistic utopia, it will only be Christ. He alone has the power to change the sinful human heart! Any hope we have will not be found in the White House, the Court House, or the Houses of Congress, it will only be found in God’s House. Not any such meeting place, but in and only in those that are proclaiming the truth of the Gospel (defined for us in 1 Corinthians 15:1-11).
