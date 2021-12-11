Let’s talk about truth. There are four types of truth. There is subjective truth. Then there is relative truth. There is objective truth and there is absolute truth. This last form of truth is where most people struggle.
Subjective truth is how a person perceives something. “It’s cold outside” would be a statement of subjective truth.
Relative truth is a truth that depends on something. If I were to say I was sitting still while writing this article, in relation to my laptop, that would be true. But in relation to the universe, I am moving at a rapid pace. Today we most often refer to this relative truth as “normative truth,” which means that truth is what most people hold it to be.
Objective truth is something that can be proven. “It is 57 degrees outside” would be a statement of objective truth. One may feel “it’s cold outside” and that can’t be proven one way or the other; but when you say, “It’s 57 degrees outside,” that can be proven or disproven by using a simple thermometer.
Absolute truth is truth that exists regardless of how we may feel, that is always true everywhere (universal) and is true no matter what the circumstances may be. It doesn’t change.
Christians believe that there is such a thing as absolute truth. We believe that truth has been revealed to us by God through general revelation (creation itself) and through special revelation [the Word of God—both living (Jesus) and written (the Bible)]. Furthermore, we believe there is overwhelming objective evidence for our belief. Despite how normative truth paints Christians, true Christians are not anti-science and do not believe in faith in faith itself. Historically, the greatest advancement in scientific discovery came in conjunction with Christian faith, not in conflict with Christian faith. When you think of it, science would not be possible if we didn’t believe in an orderly universe.
Isaac Newton was a committed Christian. He was friends with a man who was a committed infidel. One day Newton was in his office and on a table sat a mechanical model of the universe (an orrery) Newton had created that showed the proper orbit of the planets as the crank was turned. Newton’s friend, a naturalistic uniformitarian who held to views that formed the basis to Charles Darwin’s view of evolution, entered Newton’s home, saw the orrery, and was fascinated by it.
“Who made this?” he asked.
Newton, not looking up from the work he was doing replied, “No one.”
“Perhaps you didn’t hear me,” said his friend. “I want to know who made this thing?”
Again, Newton replied, “No one. It just is.”
His friend became furious and said, “Do you take me as a fool? I want to know who made this model of the universe?”
Newton then rose from his work, put his hand on his friend’s shoulder and said, “You can see the design in this simple toy, and you know there had to be a designer. Yet you can look at the design of a far more complex universe and believe it came into being by chance!”
I am told that with that object lesson, Newton’s scientific friend became a firm believer in Creation vs naturalism.
As we celebrate the Christmas season, let me assure you that we Christians don’t believe in an adult version of Santa Claus, as atheistic critics accuse us. We do believe in the God who we see revealed in a book (the Bible) and a person (Jesus) not because we have “blind faith” but because we have carefully examined the evidence and have come to the conclusion that what we have in Christ is Absolute/Objective truth.
