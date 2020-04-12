Happy Easter!
A few years ago, I was in dialog with an atheist. It was a very positive experience for me, and I hope for this individual as well. We were able to share ideas freely and there seemed to be an openness to our discussion. One thing my new atheist friend kept saying, however, was that it was easy to prove that the resurrection of Jesus was, in fact, easy to disprove.
After some time in our conversations, this individual asked me, “What would I have to do to make you turn away from your faith?” Now that is a good, valid, insightful question; one I have often thought about long and hard. My answer to that question was (and remains), “You would have to disprove the bodily resurrection of Jesus.” Mind you, that was the very point he claimed to be able to do from the very beginning of our conversations. When presented with the opportunity his response was, “You know that can’t be done!” and suddenly our conversations ended.
Christianity, unlike every other religion, is based on a verifiable event in history. The death of Jesus of Nazareth upon a cross, his unlikely burial in a marked and heavily guarded tomb, and the reports of a glorious physical resurrection. Had Jesus been the charlatan that some want to make Him, He might have claimed a spiritual resurrection, you couldn’t disprove that; but to claim that he would rise physically, that takes everything to a whole new level and demands that we at least consider the facts.
First let’s dismiss the proverbial elephant in the room for many: the Bible. Thinking Christians do not believe that Jesus rose bodily from the dead because the Bible says so. We believe that the Bible records an event that changed all of history! (Including how we date our modern calendars). In other words, the Bible didn’t create the event, the event created the Bible! For the first three centuries the Christian faith was solidly pinned to an event people witnessed and recorded.
One such individual was Simon Peter. You remember him. He was the most vocal one to deny that he was even acquainted with Jesus! In that process, this Jewish man invoked the covenant name of the Jewish God in his denial. You ought to read these eyewitness accounts. If these documents were the stuff legends were made of, they wouldn’t record much of what they record! Peter and all the followers of Jesus denied him and fled at his arrest. Most of us think of this as only 11 men (Judas had already betrayed Him), but history records that this group of fleeing followers was 120 strong. They all fled. They all thought that it was over. Messiahs, Kings and the Son of God don’t die. Along with the death of Jesus came the death of their dreams. Between Friday at 3 p.m. and Sunday, there were no followers of Jesus! But something changed that.
Then there was Saul of Tarsus. Saul hated the followers of Jesus. He was not listening to Christian message, considering it, he’s persecuting it! He wants to stop it. He sees it as a threat to his own religion and is doing everything in his power to shut it down. There is absolutely no way to explain how Saul of Tarsus, the great persecutor of the faith, became the Apostle Paul the great proclaimer of the faith apart from the resurrection!
Then of course there are James and Jude and the other brothers and sisters of Jesus. Don’t forget that while he was alive, they thought he was crazy (Mark 3:21). It is not until after the resurrection that his family begins to follow Him. There is absolutely no way to explain how Christianity came into being apart from the resurrection. More on this next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.