I’ve been writing about the resurrection of Jesus in these past few articles. The resurrection is the event in history that Christianity stands or falls upon. Christianity is not based on “the Bible says” (there were no Bibles for the first three centuries of the Common Era); it is based upon an event that took place in the first century of the Common Era that changed everything; even the way we date history! If it were not for this event, there would be no Bible today. Never forget that.
Regarding this event, it is indeed unique among religions. If Jesus were a charlatan, He might have claimed that He would die, but His Spirit would be resurrected. There are some relgions today that claim just that. Jehovah Witnesses claim that Jesus was an ordinary man who became the Christ at His baptism. Then, on the cross, God rejected Him and He died, but on the third day the Christ Spirit (not the physical Jesus) rose from the tomb. To claim a “spiritual” resurrection is unprovable. If Jesus had claimed that, frankly, there would be no Christianity.
Jesus didn’t claim that He would rise “spiritually,” He claimed He would rise physically. Even His enemies understood that and made plans to make sure that would not happen! They sealed and set a guard at the borrowed tomb in which the body of Jesus had been interred. Normally we picture two or maybe four guards at the most. Josephus, a Jewish historian that most consider reliable (until it comes to the Jesus passages in his writings) puts the number of guards at the tomb as “40 Roman Guards and 1,000 Temple Guards.”
Christianity exists because a well-guarded body was missing. Without a physical resurrection of Jesus, there is no Christianity! Even the once hostile Pharisee Saul of Tarsus understood this and wrote in or around 55 A.D., “And if Christ has not been raised, then all our preaching is useless, and your faith is useless. And we apostles would all be lying about God—for we have said that God raised Christ from the grave. But that can’t be true if there is no resurrection of the dead. And if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then your faith is useless and you are still guilty of your sins. In that case, all who have died believing in Christ are lost! And if our hope in Christ is only for this life, we are more to be pitied than anyone in the world.” (1 Corinthians 15:14—19, NLT).
Saul/Paul the Apostle wrote those words 22 years after the event. If there were a body to be found, it would have been found, and the sect of Judaism that became Christianity would have been crushed in the cradle.
Understand here that these early believers did not believe in the resurrection of Christ because they were gullible and superstitious. The eyewitness reports are all clear: none of Jesus’ followers expected a bodily resurrection and His enemies wanted to contain a body they were sure would be stolen if not watched. But the guards were overwhelmed with the event and the unexpecting disciples eventually became overjoyed by it, but no one expected it. The idea that these early believers were superstitious followers who would believe anything is nothing but a modern fabrication made up by modern skeptics who can’t explain the event so desperately try to explain it away with theories that simply won’t stand up under scrutiny.
When all is said and done, there is simply no way to explain how modern Christianity survived the first century and exists today apart from a phenomenal event that took place around 33 A.D.
