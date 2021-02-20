Part two in a three-part series
Last week I began a series of articles I hope will correct a long-standing misunderstanding among Christians today — namely that Christianity is a mixture of Old Testament Law and New Testament Grace. It is not. The two are in fact, incompatible. Last week we saw the Apostle Paul state clearly if you follow even one of the Old Testament laws as a way of somehow trying to please God, you become obligated to follow all of those laws; you don’t get to pick and choose!
Then, we were looking at Colossians 2:14 when I had to quit because of space constraints. Let’s pick up where we left off. The phrase, “having canceled the written code.” Literally, in the Greek that phrase reads, “having canceled the handwriting of God.” The only thing written by “the finger of God” was the Ten Commandments, therefore, Paul (not me) is, in my opinion crystal clear here: Christians are not under the Ten Commandments! That doesn’t mean that Christians are not under a moral law of any sort, it simply means that we are under a higher and much harder law: we are under the Law of Christ (1 Corinthians 9:21).
Christ gave His followers one law: “Let me give you a new command: Love one another. In the same way I loved you, you love one another. This is how everyone will recognize that you are my disciples — when they see the love you have for each other.” (John 13:34–35, The Message). Jesus didn’t come to break the Old Testament Law, He came to fulfill it. He did just that and because He fulfilled it, we are not obligated to keep it. “So Christ has truly set us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get tied up again in slavery to the law.” (Galatians 5:1, NLT).
Now, a quick aside here: If you love as Christ loves, you are not going to be immoral or any of the other things the Old Law that has, according to Colossians 2:14, been “canceled.” Christianity is not a blend of old and new, not a new patch sewed on old garments as Jesus said, or new wine put into old wineskins that will burst those old wine skins and spill out the new contents, but a whole new thing. As believers we shouldn’t be asking, “what laws do I have to follow? What rules do I have to keep?” but rather, we should be asking in every situation we face, “What does love require of me?”
Back to the Old is gone proof from the Bible (again this is not my opinion, it is Scripture that we tend to either miss or dismiss). “The former regulation (that is the Old Testament Law) is set aside because it was weak and useless” (Hebrews 7:18, NIV84). Then, this author speaking on the New thing Jesus began writes, “God speaks of these new promises, of this new agreement, as taking the place of the old one; for the old one is out of date now and has been put aside forever.” (Hebrews 8:13, The Living Bible). Notice, the author doesn’t say “the new adds to and modifies the old” (which we in the church--tending to follow the early Pharisaical believers rather than the early Apostles--seem to have a propensity towards) but rather, it takes the place of the old one and nullifies it.
Does this mean our Old Testament is not important? Of course not! The Apostle Paul tells us that it is to be used as lessons for us (1 Corinthians 10:1-12). They are examples for us to consider; not commands we have to follow. The Old Testament is important to us, but it is not incumbent upon us. It is a shadow of the real thing, and that is where we pick up next week.
