There is a Biblical passage with which most Christians are familiar. Catholics hold this passage to be the beginning of Papal succession; protestants believe it to be a passage that simply expresses the power of Christian witness. I will not discuss these differences in this column, but I want us to look at what I feel is a great unexplored truth contained in the verse. “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18, ESV). I want to focus on that last phrase, “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” in this article.
Christians often live defensively; that is, we often present the spiritual battle we find ourselves in as if we are always being attacked. Since Sun Tzu authored “The Art of War,” military strategists have all lived by the adage, “The best defense is a good offense.” With that in mind, look at the oft-missed truth Jesus gives us in Matthew 16:18. Gates are not an offensive weapon; they are a defensive line. Armies don’t carry gates into battle; they find protection behind them when a superior force comes upon them. When Jesus says, “the gates of hell shall not prevail against (the church),” He is reminding us that it is we who are to be the besieging force; we are not the besieged! The forces of evil in this world should be the ones on defense, not the children of God! We are not fighting to hold ground, we are fighting to take ground!
That said, let me remind you that this is a spiritual battle. “Our fight is not against people on earth but against the rulers and authorities and the powers of this world’s darkness, against the spiritual powers of evil in the heavenly world.” (Ephesians 6:12, NCV). “It is true that I am an ordinary, weak human being, but I don’t use human plans and methods to win my battles. I use God’s mighty weapons, not those made by men, to knock down the devil’s strongholds. These weapons can break down every proud argument against God and every wall that can be built to keep men from finding him. With these weapons I can capture rebels and bring them back to God and change them into men whose hearts’ desire is obedience to Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:3–5, The Living Bible).
Here is the game-changing truth: Christians and the church are not fighting to survive, we’ve already won. We have Christ’s promise on that! It is He who builds His church, not us! We are not to be running in fear, trying to survive. We were left here to besiege enemy territory! It is we who are beating on the gates of hell, not the gates of hell trying to chase us down! Let’s get that in our hearts and minds once and for all! Remember God’s promise, “My dear children, you belong to God and have defeated them; because God’s Spirit, who is in you, is greater than the devil, who is in the world.” (1 John 4:4, NCV).
Several years ago, when I oversaw a para-church ministry staff, one of my staff members came running into staff meeting late and highly agitated. She interrupted the meeting breathlessly, stating, “We have to go to prayer right now! I just learned the Church of Satan in Atlanta is praying for the demise of Christian families!” I simply reminded her, and the rest of my now-alarmed staff, “If we are in the right relationship with God, Satan and all his emissaries are powerless against us. If we are not in right relationship with God, Satan should be the least of our worries! Our greatest worry should be not being in the center of God’s will.”
If you are a Christian, stop living like we are a defeated group trying to maintain a small foothold against an overwhelming force, and realize that we are a victorious church besieging a defending and ultimately defenseless foe. Move forward in power and in love and claim the land God has already promised us. The battle was won when the stone rolled away from the tomb! Stop living in fear. If you are not a Christian, I encourage you to explore the peace and security knowing Christ can give to you.
