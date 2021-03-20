I ruined it. How hard could it be? It’s not rocket science. I’ve done it before, and it worked fine. This time it was something different. I screwed in the unit expecting the LED wings to blaze into light. They didn’t. I unscrewed it — or tried to. Instead, the body of the unit came out, but the bulb’s base stayed firmly in the socket.
I was furious, I paid good money for the unit and it was obviously defective! I turned off the electricity, checked for voltage, then carefully removed the now-separated base from the socket, took the whole unit back upstairs and prepared it for return.
In the process I discovered a small, on/off switch on the unit itself; one that I hadn’t noticed on the first unit I installed! If I had been paying attention, if I had read the instructions before proceeding with my project, I wouldn’t have ruined the unit. I wouldn’t have had to take it down after putting it up, and the base would not have come loose!
Have you ever done that? I really think it’s a guy thing. Like me with this seemingly straight-forward project, we charge full speed ahead, not considering the consequences of failure to read the instructions. Or, if the project is more complicated, we glance at the instructions, gaining just enough insight to proceed (or so we think). As I write this column, I think of a seed spreader that I bought 20 years ago, assembled, and was never able to use. In my haste to assemble it, I missed a small washer that was to go under a pressure fitting. Only after the pressure fitting was in place did I discover the washer. It was such a small part. Surely it couldn’t make that much of a difference. But that little washer made all the difference between a working and a non-working unit. The proprietary pressure fitting could not be removed and could not be replaced. A careful reading of the instructions would have saved me time, frustration and ultimately, money. That unit never has worked properly and had to be replaced.
While such experiences are bad enough when it comes to material things, it is devastating when it comes to life. There is a Proverb that says, “People’s own foolishness ruins their lives, but in their minds they blame the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, NCV).
One of the things we read in the Scripture is about two opposing concepts: godliness and worldliness. If you are like me, often we gloss over these opposing concepts without any real thought because, frankly, we haven’t really a clue about what they mean. So, let me give you a practical working definition of these terms. Godliness simply means we reflect the characteristics of God in our daily lives. Biblical examples of this are found in Ephesians chapters 4 and 5 and seen in the life of Joseph in Egypt in the book of Genesis. In short, godliness is taking God into consideration when making life decisions; it is reading the instructions.
I believe we are created beings. I believe we were created by God and for God. As such, we came with instructions. The earliest instructions were simple: you can do this, but you need to avoid eating from this one tree. Our ancestors couldn’t even get that one instruction right, and they plunged us into rebellion against God and the consequences of that rebellion. The Creator, who loved us, didn’t give up on us but gave us more detailed instructions on how to get the most out of life. Christians call that life manual the Bible. We believe that if we follow its instructions, life will be better for us and we will be better at life.
Worldliness is the second concept. Worldliness means living life without consideration of God; leaving God out of the equation in all or parts of our lives. A Biblical example can be found in Romans 1:18-32. Flesh and blood examples of this are found in the Old Testament character Lot or in the New Testament character of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus. Like many today, Judas followed Jesus only for what he could get from him; he was never committed to Him. He liked Jesus, but he never really listened to Him. In both cases these men discovered the hard truth of our Proverb: “People’s own foolishness ruins their lives, but in their minds they blame the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, NCV)
