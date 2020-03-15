There was a time, not too long ago, when one could say “The Bible says,” and people took that as authority. The late Dr. Billy Graham used that phrase often and effectively in his large public meetings. For many years in my early ministry I used that phrase as well. I knew (and personally know) that when I speak from Scripture, I can speak with authority. Many in our churches agree with that, and when it seems like one may be questioning that, that person is looked at questionably and accused of being soft on Scripture. So, what I am about to write may cause you to wonder if, somehow, I am slipping away from “sound doctrine.”
Let me put your mind at ease; my view of Scripture has not changed. I believe in what is called theologically the verbal-plenary inspiration of Scripture, which means that I believe that what we have in the Bible was not man’s ideas but God’s Word. The Apostle Peter puts it clearly when he wrote, “Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things. For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.” (2 Peter 1:20–21, NIV). That is what I fully and firmly believe.
Having said that, however, a few years ago I shifted my approach when speaking. While people never determine what we say (if we believe the Bible is true, we have not choice but stand on it popular or not) but they always determine how we say it.
There was a time “the Bible says,” had authority. Today if you say that to the vast majority of people their response is, “So what? You can’t believe the Bible because the Bible was written by men.” It is this objection I want to address in the rest of this article. If this objection is your view, let me begin with a question to you: Do you believe anything men write?
The objection “I don’t believe the Bible because it was written by men” assumes that men are incapable of writing any truth. If we held up every written thing to this standard, we wouldn’t believe anything! We wouldn’t believe the facts of history because, after all, “history is written by men.” We wouldn’t believe the facts of science because after all “scientific knowledge is only man’s opinions.” We wouldn’t believe anything we read!
I find it very interesting that, for the most part, those who have decided that you can’t believe the Bible because it was only written by men haven’t come to that opinion because they’ve read the Bible, but have come to that opinion because they have read what some men have written about the Bible. Furthermore, what the men who have written against the Bible base their main argument on is that the reason we can’t believe the Bible is because it reports miracles, and since they don’t believe in miracles, miracles can’t happen. If you had to read the last sentence again, you caught the weakness of their reasoning. It would be like me claiming that since I have never seen an atom, atoms don’t exist.
The goal of this article isn’t to convince you the Bible is true. My goal is simply to get you to consider if it could be true. Despite what the novelist Dan Brown seems to have convinced a generation of, the Bible is not the product of the church. It is not merely the editing out of contradictory writings that existed. And it is certainly not a novel comprised by a clever author who wanted to start a religion. This is where we will have to pick up next week.
