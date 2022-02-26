Am I the only one? Does anyone else find it curious that some people discount the Apostle Paul’s writings when he says something they don’t like but embrace him fully if it is something they like?
We love for instance Paul’s great chapter on love (1 Corinthians 13, and no pun intended), but we despise Paul’s teaching on morality in any of its forms (Romans 1 comes to mind). We particularly hate the fact that Paul puts his finger right on the sore spot of our lives when he writes, “The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of men who suppress the truth by their wickedness.” (Romans 1:18, NIV84).
Look closely at the verse above. No matter what people may claim, their denial of God, their suppression of his revealed truth, is not because of “science” or intellect, but because of their own evil desires. Aldous Huxley in his book, “Ends and Means,” when he blatantly writes that he and other “enlightened” people embraced Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, not because there wasn’t any evidence for creation, but because it enabled them to deny God’s authority and create a world where they could set their own rules, “politically and sexually.”
Plato (429-347 B.C) said, “Atheism is a disease of the soul before it becomes an error of understanding.” Notice that Plato says in effect that living as if there is no God (practical atheism) is first a heart problem that then finds a way to justify itself with poor intellectual reasoning. That’s pretty much what Paul says in Romans 1:18. Paul later describes people like this by saying, “They claim to be wise, but they are fools.” (Romans 1:22, CEV).
Paul is not being insulting here. He is not calling these people names, rather he is expressing an obvious truth. When we use or hear the word “fool” we generally think of someone who is stupid. The dictionary, however, defines the word as “a person lacking in judgment or prudence.” In Scripture the word fool means “someone who knows the right thing to do but refuses to do it.” If you read the rest of Romans 1 you will see this idea is prevalent in Paul’s writing as he repeatedly says, “they know, but they deny.” In fact he concludes this chapter by saying, “Although they fully know God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but also approve of those who practice them.” (Romans 1:32, NET).
They know what’s right, but they refuse to do it. More so, they defy what they know is right and they applaud those who are blatantly defying God’s right decrees. They want to embrace not just the people but their practices! They want to normalize what God clearly identifies as abnormal. “They approve of those who practice them.” And they want to claim that is love. It is not. It is the vilest form of hate there is! It refuses to obey God’s righteous decrees and fails to warn others of the danger.
If I saw a child playing on a busy street just beyond a blind curve, would it be more loving of me to simply let him or her be because they are “having such a good time and not hurting anyone,” or would it be more loving of me to drag them kicking and screaming from the danger? I may be wrong here, but I believe that should I be in that situation where I could have and should have acted but failed to and the child was struck by a car, I could be held criminally negligent. Even if I wasn’t arrested for criminal negligence, I would certainly find myself being sued for my inaction by the grieving parents.
Those of us who claim to know Christ as our Savior have the responsibility to “speak the truth in love.” In today’s cancel culture it certainly won’t be popular and many simply won’t accept it because their minds are already convinced of their rightness because of their depravity. I may be ridiculed and I may be canceled, but I won’t stand before the Righteous Judge and hear, “You are guilty of criminal negligence.” Nor will I live with a guilty conscience thinking, “Why didn’t I do what I knew was right?”
