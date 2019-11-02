Last week we introduced a topic many find difficult. Actually, difficult is putting it mildly. The terms unfathomable or deplorable may be more accurate. The topic we introduced is the concept that there is only one way to God.
Before you throw down the paper in disgust or stop reading, hear me out. Christianity is not alone in the claim that there is only one way to God. The claim to exclusivity is a claim of every religion — including the normally inclusive eastern religions. Their 300,000 plus gods have their own ways to the Brahmin, and they are all ultimately exclusive at some level.
Now, there are many “Christians” who disagree with me. They like to think that it doesn’t matter what one believes as long as they believe something, and God is going to accept that. Here is the problem I have with that.
When Jesus walked this earth, He came to the point where He was facing a Roman Cross. Understand that He was facing this cross by His own choice. He wasn’t trying to run from his enemies, he marched boldly into their midst! We tend to forget this. We also tend to forget that, had He decided to avoid the cross, it would have been all over at that point. When one of his followers (Peter), suddenly produced a sword for the purpose of helping Jesus escape, Jesus said to him, “Put away your sword, those who use the sword will die by the sword. Don’t you realize that I could ask my Father for thousands of angels to protect us, and he would send them instantly?” (Matthew 26:52–53, NLT).
However, here is something else we forget. Prior to this point, Jesus has been praying to God the Father concerning what He was about to go through. He prayed, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.” (Matthew 26:39, NIV). What is He asking here? I think it is obvious. He is asking, “God, if there is any other way that people can be saved, that people can get to you, any other road or path they may choose, don’t let me go to the cross.” Does He go to the cross? Yes. What does that mean? There is no other way that a person can be saved; no other paths to God despite what the false religious gurus of today proclaim!
Now that may make you mad. I understand that. Don’t let it make you stupid. Going back to our cave illustration of last week, don’t make it cause you to see that one way of escape but refuse to take it because you think it is unfair! You think there need to be other ways of escape, and if there aren’t, you are going to refuse to leave the dark, damp, cold cave because you think you deserve other options
Now, before you decide to call me narrow and bigoted, let me tell you this is not something I or the church made up. Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6, NIV). That is a universal exclusive. No one, means, no one. So, if you want to label someone narrow and bigoted, you have got to start with Jesus — it’s His claim, not ours! You can despise it. You can deplore it. You can disagree with it, but you can’t deny it! He said it, then He sealed it by going to the cross. If there had been any other way to the Father, the message of the gospel (the death, burial and resurrection) of Christ would not even exist!
Your choice is you can complain about it and sit in the cave, or you can accept it and find freedom!