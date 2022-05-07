Last week we took up the difficult and troubling teaching about election. Simply put, the concept was introduced into mainstream Christian thought by St. Augustine of Hippo (354-430 A.D.), embraced by the reformer Martin Luther (1483-1545 A.D.), and championed by John Calvin (1509-1564 A.D.).
While all of these were great men, they were still men. Today, the main issue falls under the banner of election: the idea that God pre-temporally chose certain people in eternity past to be saved and conversely pre-temporally (before the existence of time) chose others to be lost for eternity.
The whole concept of election in the reformed or Calvinistic view did not begin in Scripture, but began with the key concept of the total depravity of man that came from a gnostic/Zoroastrian Persian dualistic philosophy espoused by Mani (216-276) known as Manichaeism. Augustine was under this false teaching for nine years.
The errant belief of Gnosticism held that the physical (material) world was entirely evil and the spiritual (immaterial) world was good. For the Gnostic, the God of the Old Testament was an evil being (because He created the physical world) and the God of the New Testament (Jesus) was good, and therefore Jesus was not a man who came in physical form, he only appeared to have a physical form — since, as they held, everything material is inherently evil, or as Mani taught, “totally depraved.” Augustine took this errant view and incorporated it into his theological understanding and — ultimately — teachings. When you start with a wrong starting point, you will end at a wrong destination; and that is what Augustine of Hippo did.
Those who espouse this errant view today can be very convincing. They are practiced in “proof texting,” the practice of taking Scripture out of its proper context and twisting it to support their claims. Luther did this when he took 2 Peter 3:9, which says in part, “God is not willing for any to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”
This verse makes absolutely no sense if the only people who can be saved are only those who God elected in eternity past. Not only this, but if the reformed view is true, this verse at best makes God deceptive. If He already knows that only “the elect” will not perish, how can He be described as not being willing that any should perish? Luther got around this verse by declaring that God had a revealed will (given to us in Scripture) and a hidden will, which allows Him to go against what He has revealed to us; after all, He is God. If God knows that only those He has pre-temporally chosen will not perish, why does He tell us that He is not willing for any to perish? Such a concept also calls into question Numbers 23:19 and Hebrews 6:18 which tell us God cannot lie.
The Bible does teach that all of us are sinners (Romans 3:23), but it was the Gnostics who turned that into total depravity. Let’s not forget that nine of the 27 books of the New Testament warn against the various teachings of Gnosticism. What John, Paul, Jude and others tried to keep out of the church, Augustine introduced into what would later become a part of main-stream Christianity one of the most dangerous and deceptive teachings of the Gnostics. Some argue that Gnostics were simply another branch of the Christian faith. Paul, John and Jude taught that the teachings of the Gnostics were demonic.
Satan is the master deceiver. From the very beginning in Eden, his main tactic has been to distort the Word of God. He used it against Eve and he used it against Jesus (see Matthew 4). If Satan would be so bold as to try to distort the Word of the very author of that Word, he is not beyond doing that today. All it takes is a wrong starting point — in the case of Augustine his background in Manichaeism — and then, Satan carefully twists the Scripture subtly leading people into error. The great error of reformed theology is taking a concept that in Scripture is clearly inclusive (electing some so others can be included, specifically the Jewish people,) and twisting it into an exclusive teaching that God only loved the elect, not the whole world. Scripture, on the other hand is clear: God loves the whole world and His desire is that all (not just a select few) would come into His loving, open and welcoming arms. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world should be saved through him.”
(John 3:17 NET).
