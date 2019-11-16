As I write this article, the big news is the death of Al Baghdadi. Faced by the possibility of capture by U.S. Special Forces, reports indicate that Baghdadi and two of his wives took their own lives by detonating suicide vests which they were wearing.
If Islamic teaching is true, this act assured Baghdadi of a place in Paradise where he has been rewarded with 70 virgins. Paradise for him, but it must be hell for women. It seems that thinking people seldom think about this. If Islam is right, the taking of one’s life for the advancement of Islam guarantees men at least a place in Paradise. Women may go there, but it seems like the gist of Islamic teachings is they are there to give sexual service to men — hardly a paradise for them!
That aside, let’s look at this from another perspective. If what the Bible teaches is true (and I believe it is), then a person who dies apart from Jesus Christ is lost, that is, they will spend eternity separated from God. For the moment, let’s not debate the justice of this concept, or discuss whether you believe such a place exists. For the sake of argument, let’s just assume that such a place does exist. The very reason most of us are repulsed by such a concept is that we understand the horrors of it.
Now, if what we have been claiming these last number of weeks is true (namely that Jesus is the only way to God, the only way to heaven or paradise) then we see how deceptively perfect the devil’s schemes are. Jesus describes the devil as a murderer with nothing but lies on his lips (See John 8:42-47). Think of this. In the name of religion, the devil convinces people that if they kill themselves furthering their religion, they will wake up in Paradise (at least the men); instead these deceived people are going to wake up in a Christless eternity (hell). The work of the evil one sadly and successfully completed.
While I realize that atrocities have been committed in the name of Christ, I also understand that such atrocities go against everything Christ taught! When Muslims take up the sword, they are acting in agreement with Muhammad; when Christians take up the sword they are acting against what Christ said! This is not to say that Christians cannot defend themselves, nor is it to disparage service in either the military or in law enforcement. It is the duty of government to protect her citizenry (see Romans 13).
Quick history lesson here. The first Christian Crusade (which people condemn so roundly) was a response of the Pope to the Muslim slaughter of Jews and Christian Pilgrims in the Middle East. People condemn the church for the crusades, but they seldom stop to ask the reason for the crusades. It wasn’t originally an aggressive act but a defensive act. That is not politically correct, but it is historically correct. That said, when the church took up arms to fight the Islamic slaughter, she was not acting as the church and she was certainly not following the clear teaching of the Lord she claimed to serve! Never make the mistake of rejecting something because of its excesses! Food is good. Too much food creates health problems. But if you stop eating food because there are those who eat in excess, you will certainly die. If you reject the message of Christ because of the excesses of those who claim to follow Him, you will certainly die in your sin.
The idea that “all religions are equal” is the lie of the same devil who would have you don suicide vests in your pursuit of paradise. It is the lie of the same devil who allows children to starve because cattle are considered sacred, the same devil who has convinced millions not to build hospitals because it messes with karma. It is the same devil who convinces you that you are good enough to get to heaven on your own.