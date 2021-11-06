“Now a man named Ananias, together with Sapphira his wife, sold a piece of property. He kept back for himself part of the proceeds with his wife’s knowledge; he brought only part of it and placed it at the apostles’ feet. But Peter said, “Ananias, why has Satan filled your heart to lie to the Holy Spirit and keep back for yourself part of the proceeds from the sale of the land? Before it was sold, did it not belong to you? And when it was sold, was the money not at your disposal? How have you thought up this deed in your heart? You have not lied to people but to God!” When Ananias heard these words he collapsed and died, and great fear gripped all who heard about it. So the young men came, wrapped him up, carried him out, and buried him. After an interval of about three hours, his wife came in, but she did not know what had happened. Peter said to her, “Tell me, were the two of you paid this amount for the land?” Sapphira said, “Yes, that much.” Peter then told her, “Why have you agreed together to test the Spirit of the Lord? Look! The feet of those who have buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out!” At once she collapsed at his feet and died. So when the young men came in, they found her dead, and they carried her out and buried her beside her husband. Great fear gripped the whole church and all who heard about these things.” (Acts 5:1–11, NET).
So much for God doesn’t judge sin today. Now, just a little back story. The early church in Jerusalem was persecuted. These early Jewish-Christians were not a popular group. So early in the life of the church we read, “For there was no one needy among them, because those who were owners of land or houses were selling them and bringing the proceeds from the sales” (Acts 4:34, NET). This was not a form of early socialism/communism. First, this was a non-compulsory act of love, not an expectation of the early church. Second, a careful reading of the text indicates that this practice was not the selling of primary property but secondary; that is, they weren’t selling the homes they lived in, but what we would consider today rental property or secondary holdings. If they were selling primary holdings, they would all be poor and the church would have been overwhelmed and unable to help anyone. This practice was generous people willingly selling off secondary real estate to help meet the needs of fellow believers (not the general populace of Jerusalem) who were in need.
Apparently, those who were able to do this act of kindness were being recognized for their generosity. That’s where Ananias and Sapphira come into the picture. They are perfect examples of what a hypocrite really is. A hypocrite is not someone who merely fails to live up to a standard (that seems to be what we often imply by the term today) but rather someone who makes a show of being one thing when they are really another. These two people wanted to look good without really being good. They wanted to appear more committed than they really were.
The text makes it plain that they didn’t have to do what they did. In fact, they didn’t have to give anything from the sale of their property had they chosen not to. The problem was not that they didn’t give enough, but rather they misrepresented their gift. If they had said, “Hey, we’ve sold some land we had, and we want to give some of the money to the cause,” Peter said that would have been fine. If they had said, we’re giving 10, 20, or even 90% of the sale to the cause, they would have been fine. Instead, they conspired together and said, “Let’s tell them we’re giving it all!” And therein lies the problem.
The consequence of their lie was instant death. That seems harsh. I mean it wasn’t as if they had killed anyone, it was just “a little white lie.” But “a little white lie” was a big thing because that “little white lie” was designed to deceive the people of God! Therefore, Peter says they lied against God and the result was instant death for both. No “confess and be forgiven,” but instant judgment for their action. Paul would later put it this way for us today: “Don’t be misled — you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.” (Galatians 6:7, NLT).
